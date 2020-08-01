Local events
LEGION BASEBALL
Eastern A District Tournament, at Pirtz Field
On TV
AUTO RACING
Formula One: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom, 6:55 a.m., ESPN
MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga., 1 p.m., FS1
BASEBALL
MLB: Cincinnati at Detroit, 4 p.m., FS1
MLB: Boston at NY Yankees or Houston at LA Angels, 5 p.m., FOX
MLB: Texas at San Francisco, 8 p.m., MLBN
BASKETBALL
NBA Seeding Games: Miami vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m., ESPN
NBA Seeding Games: Utah vs. Oklahoma City, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m., ESPN
WNBA: Minnesota vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 2 p.m., NBATV
WNBA: Washington vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 4 p.m., NBATV
NBA Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. LA Clippers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 4 p.m., ESPN
WNBA: Los Angeles vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 6 p.m., NBATV
NBA Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Toronto, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6:30 p.m.
BOXING
Showtime Championship Boxing: Stephen Fulton vs. Angelo Leo (Super-Bantamweights), Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn., 7 p.m., SHOWTIME
GOLF
PGA Tour: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., 10 a.m., TGC
PGA Tour: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., noon, TGC
PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich., noon, TGC
LPGA Tour: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Second Round, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio, 2:30 p.m., TGC
PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Third Round, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif., 5 p.m., TGC
HOCKEY
Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: NY Rangers vs. Carolina, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 10 a.m., NBCSN
Western Conference Qualifying Round: Chicago vs. Edmonton, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 1 p.m., NBC
Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Florida vs. NY Islanders, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 2 p.m., NBCSN
Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 6 p.m., NBC
Western Conference Qualifying Round: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 11 a.m., FS1
NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 1 p.m., FS2
NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 2 p.m., FS1
NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 4 p.m., FS2
Trackside Live!, 5 p.m., NBCSN
Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Grade I Bing Crosby Stakes, Del Mar Racetrack, Del Mar, Calif., 7 p.m., NBCSN
LACROSSE
PLL: Atlas vs. Redwoods, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, 11 a.m., NBC
RUGBY
NRL: Parramatta at Canterbury, 7 p.m., FS2
Super Rugby: Dunedin at Auckland, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
NRL: Newcastle at Melbourne, midnight, FS2
SOCCER
MLS is Back Tournament: San Jose vs. Minnesota United, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 6 p.m., ESPN2
MLS is Back Tournament: NY City FC vs. Portland, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 8:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Women's Semifinals & Men's Round Robin, 6:30 a.m., TENNIS
WTT: New York vs. Philadelphia, Semifinal, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va, noon, CBSSN
The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Men's Round Robin, 12:30 p.m., TENNIS
WTT: Chicago vs. Orlando, Semifinal, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va, 3 p.m., CBSSN
