Local Events
BASKETBALL
High school: Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series, girls at 5 p.m., boys at 7 p.m., at Lockwood High School
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Glacier at Billings, 6:35 p.m.
Legion: Billings Royals at Idaho Falls Tournament
Legion: Billings Scarlets at Tulsa, Okla., tournament
FOOTBALL
High school: 34th Annual Big Sky Class B All-Star Football Game, 11 a.m., at Lockwood High School
Champions Indoor Football semifinal: Billings Outlaws at Omaha (Neb.) Beef, 5:30 p.m.
MOTORSPORTS
People are also reading…
Motocross, Billings Motorcycle Club, 9 a.m.
RODEO
NRA Culbertson
NRA Poplar
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic, 3 p.m., at Lockwood High School
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
3 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The DoorDash 250, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA New England Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)
BOXING
8 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Teofimo Lopez vs. Josh Taylor (Junior Welterweights), New York
CFL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Ottawa at Montreal
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Alabama at Wake Forest, Super Regional, Game 1
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Virginia vs. Duke, Super Regional, Game 2, Charlottesville, Va.
1 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Kentucky at LSU, Super Regional, Game 1
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Florida vs. South Carolina, Super Regional, Game 2, Gainesville, Fla.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Tennessee at Southern Miss, Super Regional, Game 1
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Texas at Stanford, Super Regional, Game 1
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Indiana St. at TCU, Super Regional, Game 2
7 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Oregon vs. Oral Roberts, Super Regional, Game 2, Eugene, Ore.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships: Women’s Day 2, Austin, Texas
GOLF
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Toronto
3:30 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Toronto
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.
6:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis. (Taped)
8:30 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Third Round, Thornblade Club, Greenville, S.C. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
9 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
1 p.m.
FOX — America’s Day at The Belmont: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
2 p.m.
FOX — Belmont Day: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
FS1 — America’s Day at The Belmont: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
4:30 p.m.
FOX — The 155th Belmont Stakes: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y. (post time 5:05 p.m.)
FS1 — America’s Day at The Belmont: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
5:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
ABC — PLL: Whipsnakes vs. Atlas, Charlotte, N.C.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 289 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Vancouver, British Columbia
6 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 289 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Vancouver, British Columbia
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Detroit OR Miami at Chicago White Sox (noon)
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Philadelphia OR Texas at Tampa Bay
5:30 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at NY Yankees OR Chicago Cubs at San Francisco
8:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
TBS — Stanley Cup Final: Vegas at Florida, Game 4
TNT — Stanley Cup Final: Vegas at Florida, Game 4
TRUTV — Stanley Cup Final: Vegas at Florida, Game 4
RUGBY (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
FS2 — MLR: New York at Rugby ATL
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City vs. Inter Milan, Final, Istanbul
TENNIS
7 a.m.
NBC — WTA: The French Open, Final, Paris
3:30 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris
4 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris
TRACK AND FIELD
11 a.m.
CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Meeting de Paris, Paris (Taped)
USFL FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
FOX — Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, Canton, Ohio
1 p.m.
NBC — New Orleans at Memphis
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Glacier at Billings, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com
BASKETBALL
High school: Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series, girls at 5 p.m., boys at 7 p.m., at Lockwood High School, KURL (93.3 FM) and www.kurlradio.com and NFHS Network
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic, 3 p.m., at Lockwood High School, KURL (93.3 FM) and www.kurlradio.com and NFHS Network