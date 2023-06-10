Local Events

BASKETBALL

High school: Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series, girls at 5 p.m., boys at 7 p.m., at Lockwood High School

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Glacier at Billings, 6:35 p.m.

Legion: Billings Royals at Idaho Falls Tournament

Legion: Billings Scarlets at Tulsa, Okla., tournament

FOOTBALL

High school: 34th Annual Big Sky Class B All-Star Football Game, 11 a.m., at Lockwood High School

Champions Indoor Football semifinal: Billings Outlaws at Omaha (Neb.) Beef, 5:30 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

Motocross, Billings Motorcycle Club, 9 a.m.

RODEO

NRA Culbertson

NRA Poplar

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic, 3 p.m., at Lockwood High School

On TV

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

3 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The DoorDash 250, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA New England Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)

BOXING

8 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Teofimo Lopez vs. Josh Taylor (Junior Welterweights), New York

CFL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Ottawa at Montreal

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Alabama at Wake Forest, Super Regional, Game 1

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Virginia vs. Duke, Super Regional, Game 2, Charlottesville, Va.

1 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Kentucky at LSU, Super Regional, Game 1

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Florida vs. South Carolina, Super Regional, Game 2, Gainesville, Fla.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Tennessee at Southern Miss, Super Regional, Game 1

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Texas at Stanford, Super Regional, Game 1

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Indiana St. at TCU, Super Regional, Game 2

7 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Oregon vs. Oral Roberts, Super Regional, Game 2, Eugene, Ore.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships: Women’s Day 2, Austin, Texas

GOLF

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Toronto

3:30 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Toronto

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis. (Taped)

8:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Third Round, Thornblade Club, Greenville, S.C. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

9 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

1 p.m.

FOX — America’s Day at The Belmont: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

2 p.m.

FOX — Belmont Day: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

FS1 — America’s Day at The Belmont: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

4:30 p.m.

FOX — The 155th Belmont Stakes: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y. (post time 5:05 p.m.)

FS1 — America’s Day at The Belmont: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Whipsnakes vs. Atlas, Charlotte, N.C.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 289 Early Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Vancouver, British Columbia

6 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 289 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Vancouver, British Columbia

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at Detroit OR Miami at Chicago White Sox (noon)

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Philadelphia OR Texas at Tampa Bay

5:30 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at NY Yankees OR Chicago Cubs at San Francisco

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

TBS — Stanley Cup Final: Vegas at Florida, Game 4

TNT — Stanley Cup Final: Vegas at Florida, Game 4

TRUTV — Stanley Cup Final: Vegas at Florida, Game 4

RUGBY (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: New York at Rugby ATL

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City vs. Inter Milan, Final, Istanbul

TENNIS

7 a.m.

NBC — WTA: The French Open, Final, Paris

3:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris

4 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris

TRACK AND FIELD

11 a.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Meeting de Paris, Paris (Taped)

USFL FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

FOX — Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, Canton, Ohio

1 p.m.

NBC — New Orleans at Memphis

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Glacier at Billings, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

BASKETBALL

High school: Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series, girls at 5 p.m., boys at 7 p.m., at Lockwood High School, KURL (93.3 FM) and www.kurlradio.com and NFHS Network

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic, 3 p.m., at Lockwood High School, KURL (93.3 FM) and www.kurlradio.com and NFHS Network