Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Helena 7 on 7, 12:30 p.m., Bill Roberts Golf Course

High school: Colstrip Invitational

SOCCER

College men: Saint Martin's at Montana State Billings, 3:30 p.m.

College women: Western Washington at Montana State Billings, 1 p.m.

High school boys: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Skyview, 3 p.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Billings Central at Lockwood, 6 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Central at Lockwood, 4 p.m.

High school girls: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Skyview, 5 p.m., Amend Park

VOLLEYBALL

College: Montana State at Eastern Washington, 6 p.m.

College: Montana at Idaho, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings Skyview at Great Falls CMR, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings Central at Lewistown, 7 p.m.

High school: Laurel at Livingston, 7 p.m.

On TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Tulane

ESPNU — Coastal Carolina at Arkansas St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Duke

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at Southern Cal

SECN — Alabama at Arkansas

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Clemson

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Iowa St. at Texas Tech

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, First Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course, West Caldwell, N.J.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, First Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

10:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Chicago White Sox at Houston, Game 1

6 p.m.

FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Boston at Tampa Bay, Game 1

NBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Toronto at Philadelphia

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Preseason: Miami at Houston

NFL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

FOX — LA Rams at Seattle

NFLN — LA Rams at Seattle

NHL HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Detroit

8 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Arizona at Vegas

SOCCER (MEN'S)

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Belgium vs. France, Semifinal, Turin, Italy

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Austin, Texas

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

