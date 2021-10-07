Local events
CROSS COUNTRY
High school: Helena 7 on 7, 12:30 p.m., Bill Roberts Golf Course
High school: Colstrip Invitational
SOCCER
College men: Saint Martin's at Montana State Billings, 3:30 p.m.
College women: Western Washington at Montana State Billings, 1 p.m.
High school boys: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Skyview, 3 p.m., Amend Park
High school boys: Billings Central at Lockwood, 6 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Central at Lockwood, 4 p.m.
High school girls: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Skyview, 5 p.m., Amend Park
VOLLEYBALL
College: Montana State at Eastern Washington, 6 p.m.
College: Montana at Idaho, 7 p.m.
High school: Billings Skyview at Great Falls CMR, 7 p.m.
High school: Billings Central at Lewistown, 7 p.m.
High school: Laurel at Livingston, 7 p.m.
On TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at Tulane
ESPNU — Coastal Carolina at Arkansas St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Duke
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado at Southern Cal
SECN — Alabama at Arkansas
6 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Clemson
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Iowa St. at Texas Tech
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, First Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course, West Caldwell, N.J.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, First Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
10:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Chicago White Sox at Houston, Game 1
6 p.m.
FS1 — A.L. Division Series: Boston at Tampa Bay, Game 1
NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Toronto at Philadelphia
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Preseason: Miami at Houston
NFL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
FOX — LA Rams at Seattle
NFLN — LA Rams at Seattle
NHL HOCKEY
5:30 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Detroit
8 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Arizona at Vegas
SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — UEFA Nations League: Belgium vs. France, Semifinal, Turin, Italy
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Austin, Texas
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds