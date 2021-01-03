 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

{{featured_button_text}}

Local events 

Sunday, Jan. 3

BASKETBALL

College women: Montana at Northern Colorado, 1 p.m. 

On TV

BASKETBALL

College men: Wisconsin at Penn State, 10 a.m., BTN

College women: Clemson at Miami, 10 a.m., ACCN

College women: Duquesne at Dayton, 10 a.m., CBSSN

College women: Houston at Central Florida, 10 a.m., ESPNU

College women: Kentucky at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., ESPN2

College women: Texas A&M at Florida, 11 a.m., SECN

College women: Boston College at North Carolina State, noon, ACCN

College women: George Washington at Fordham, noon, CBSSN

College women: California at Arizona, noon, Pac-12N

NBA: Boston at Detroit, 1 p.m., NBATV

College women: Iowa State at Texas, 1 p.m., ESPN2

College women: Georgia at Auburn, 1 p.m., SECN

College men: Lehigh at Lafayette College, 2 p.m., CBSSN

College women: Georgia Tech at Notre Dame, 2 p.m., ACCN

College women: UCLA at Oregon, 2 p.m., Pac-12N

College men: St. Joseph's at Rhode Island, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN

College women: Michigan at Northwestern, 3 p.m., ESPN2

College women: Missouri at Arkansas, 3 p.m., SECN

College men: Ohio State at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m., BTN

NBA: Washington at Brooklyn, 4 p.m., NBATV

College men: Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, 4 p.m., ACCN

College men: Navy at Bucknell, 4 p.m., CBSSN

College men: Southern Illinois at Drake, 4 p.m., ESPNU

College women: Stanford at Arizona State, 4 p.m., Pac-12N

College men: Houston at Southern Methodist, 5 p.m., ESPN2

College men: Northwestern at Michigan, 5:30 p.m., BTN

NBA: Portland at Golden State, 6:30 p.m., NBATV

FOOTBALL

NFL: Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 11 a.m., CBS

NFL: Dallas at N.Y. Giants, 11 a.m., FOX

NFL: Arizona at L.A. Rams, 2:25 p.m., CBS

NFL: Green Bay at Chicago, 2:25 p.m., FOX

NFL: Washington at Philadelphia, 6:20 p.m., NBC

RUGBY

Premiership: Bath at Leicester, 12:30 p.m. (taped), NBCSN

SKIING

FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, 1 p.m. (taped), NBC

FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, 2:30 p.m. (taped), NBC

FIS: Alpine Skiing World Cup, 4:30 p.m.. (taped), NBCSN

SOCCER

Premier: Leicester City at Newcastle United, 7:10 a.m., NBCSN

Premier: Manchester City at Chelsea, 9:25 a.m., NBCSN

On Radio and Internet

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News