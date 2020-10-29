 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Billings West at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings Senior at Belgrade, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings Central at Laurel, 7 p.m.

On TV

FOOTBALL

College: South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

NFL: Atlanta at Carolina, 6:20 p.m., FOX and NFLN

College: Colorado State at Fresno State, 8 p.m., CBSSN

GOLF

PGA: The Bermuda Championship, first round, 10 a.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 250: Gegard Mousasi vs. Douglas Lima, middleweights, 6 p.m., CBSSN

SOCCER

College women: Virginia at Boston College, 4 p.m., ACCN

College women: North Carolina at Louisville, 6 p.m., ACCN

VOLLEYBALL

College: Wake Forest at Clemson, 2 p.m., ACCN

College: West Virginia at Baylor, 5 p.m., ESPNU

College: Georgia at Tennessee, 5 p.m., SECN

College: Kentucky at Missouri, 7 p.m., ESPNU

High school: Bozeman at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m., SWX

On radio and Internet

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Billings West at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News