Local events
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Billings West at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.
High school: Billings Senior at Belgrade, 7 p.m.
High school: Billings Central at Laurel, 7 p.m.
On TV
FOOTBALL
College: South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
NFL: Atlanta at Carolina, 6:20 p.m., FOX and NFLN
College: Colorado State at Fresno State, 8 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
PGA: The Bermuda Championship, first round, 10 a.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 250: Gegard Mousasi vs. Douglas Lima, middleweights, 6 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER
College women: Virginia at Boston College, 4 p.m., ACCN
College women: North Carolina at Louisville, 6 p.m., ACCN
VOLLEYBALL
College: Wake Forest at Clemson, 2 p.m., ACCN
College: West Virginia at Baylor, 5 p.m., ESPNU
College: Georgia at Tennessee, 5 p.m., SECN
College: Kentucky at Missouri, 7 p.m., ESPNU
High school: Bozeman at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m., SWX
On radio and Internet
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Billings West at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
