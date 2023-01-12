Local Events
BASKETBALL
College men: Weber State at Montana, 7 p.m.
College men: Idaho State at Montana State, 7 p.m.
College men: Rocky Mountain College at Montana Western, 7 p.m.
College men: Saint Martin's at MSU Billings, 7 p.m.
College women: Montana at Weber State, 6 p.m.
College women: Montana State at Idaho State, 7 p.m.
College women: Rocky Mountain College at Montana Western, 5 p.m.
High school boys: Shepherd at Lockwood, 6 p.m.
High school girls: Shepherd at Lockwood, 7:30 p.m.
RODEO
Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals, Four Seasons Arena, Great Falls, 7 p.m.
On TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at Ohio St.
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Drexel at Stony Brook
ESPN2 — Michigan at Iowa
ESPNU — Longwood at UNC-Asheville
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary's (Cal.)
ESPN2 — Southern Miss. at Marshall
ESPNU — Little Rock at S. Indiana
FS1 — Arizona St. at Oregon
PAC-12N — Colorado at Southern Cal
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Gonzaga at BYU
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arizona at Oregon St.
ESPNU — San Francisco at Portland
FS1 — Stanford at Washington
PAC-12N — Utah at UCLA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Florida St.
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Indiana
5 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Missouri
6 p.m.
ACCN — Miami at Georgia Tech
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Minnesota
7 p.m.
SWX — Weber State at Montana
SECN — Tennessee at Texas A&M
GOLF
7 a.m.
ESPN2 — Latin America Amateur Championship: First Round, Grand Reserve GC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, First Round, Wai'alae Country Club, Honolulu
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Brooklyn
8 p.m.
TNT — Dallas at LA Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
ESPN — Toronto at Detroit
SOCCER (MEN'S)
11:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — The Spanish Super Cup: Real Betis vs. FC Barcelona, Semifinal, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.
CBSSN — 2023 NWSL Draft
TENNIS
8:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Semifinals
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
College men: Idaho State at Montana State, 7 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and mighty790.com
High school boys: Shepherd at Lockwood, 6 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school girls: Shepherd at Lockwood, 7:30 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school girls: Joliet at Red Lodge, 6 p.m., KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com
High school boys: Joliet at Red Lodge, 7:30 p.m., KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com