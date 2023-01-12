 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Events

BASKETBALL

College men: Weber State at Montana, 7 p.m.

College men: Idaho State at Montana State, 7 p.m.

College men: Rocky Mountain College at Montana Western, 7 p.m.

College men: Saint Martin's at MSU Billings, 7 p.m.

College women: Montana at Weber State, 6 p.m.

College women: Montana State at Idaho State, 7 p.m.

College women: Rocky Mountain College at Montana Western, 5 p.m.

High school boys: Shepherd at Lockwood, 6 p.m.

High school girls: Shepherd at Lockwood, 7:30 p.m.

RODEO

Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals, Four Seasons Arena, Great Falls, 7 p.m. 

On TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at Ohio St.

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Drexel at Stony Brook

ESPN2 — Michigan at Iowa

ESPNU — Longwood at UNC-Asheville

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary's (Cal.)

ESPN2 — Southern Miss. at Marshall

ESPNU — Little Rock at S. Indiana

FS1 — Arizona St. at Oregon

PAC-12N — Colorado at Southern Cal

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Gonzaga at BYU

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona at Oregon St.

ESPNU — San Francisco at Portland

FS1 — Stanford at Washington

PAC-12N — Utah at UCLA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Florida St.

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Indiana

5 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Missouri

6 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Georgia Tech

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Minnesota

7 p.m.

SWX — Weber State at Montana

SECN — Tennessee at Texas A&M

GOLF

7 a.m.

ESPN2 — Latin America Amateur Championship: First Round, Grand Reserve GC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, First Round, Wai'alae Country Club, Honolulu

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Boston at Brooklyn

8 p.m.

TNT — Dallas at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

ESPN — Toronto at Detroit

SOCCER (MEN'S)

11:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — The Spanish Super Cup: Real Betis vs. FC Barcelona, Semifinal, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — 2023 NWSL Draft

TENNIS

8:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Semifinals

On Radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

College men: Idaho State at Montana State, 7 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and mighty790.com

High school boys: Shepherd at Lockwood, 6 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school girls: Shepherd at Lockwood, 7:30 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school girls: Joliet at Red Lodge, 6 p.m., KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com

High school boys: Joliet at Red Lodge, 7:30 p.m., KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com

 

