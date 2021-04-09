 Skip to main content
Sports Guide

Local events

SOFTBALL

High school: Missoula Big Sky at Billings Skyview, 3 and 5 p.m.

High school: Missoula Hellgate at Billings West, 3 and 5 p.m., Will James

High school: Missoula Sentinel at Billings Senior, 3 and 5 p.m., Central Park

High school: Billings Central vs. Havre, 11:30 a.m., at Lewistown

High school: Billings Central vs. Sidney, 3:30 p.m., at Lewistown

TENNIS

High school: Billings Central vs. Billings Senior, 3:30 p.m., Pioneer Park

On TV

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Cook Out 250, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPNU — Dallas Baptist at Missouri St.

1 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Boston College

4 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Clemson

5 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi

5:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Iowa

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — West Virginia at Baylor

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Minnesota at Northwestern

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Duke at Florida St.

PAC-12N — Utah at California

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon

GOLF

1 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National GC, Augusta, Ga.

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 256: Ryan Bader vs. Lyoto Machida (Light-Heavyweights), Uncasville, Conn.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Washington at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at San Francisco (2:30 p.m.)

5 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at Atlanta OR Detroit at Cleveland (5:30 p.m.)

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — Cincinnati at Arizona OR San Diego at Texas (games joined in progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

NBATV — Memphis at New York

8 p.m.

NBATV — Washington at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

NHLN — Minnesota at St. Louis

8 p.m.

Altitude — Colorado at Anaheim

ROOT — Arizona at Vegas

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Quarterfinals

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Singles & Doubles Quarterfinal 4

 

On Radio and Internet

 

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

