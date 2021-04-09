Local events
SOFTBALL
High school: Missoula Big Sky at Billings Skyview, 3 and 5 p.m.
High school: Missoula Hellgate at Billings West, 3 and 5 p.m., Will James
High school: Missoula Sentinel at Billings Senior, 3 and 5 p.m., Central Park
High school: Billings Central vs. Havre, 11:30 a.m., at Lewistown
High school: Billings Central vs. Sidney, 3:30 p.m., at Lewistown
TENNIS
High school: Billings Central vs. Billings Senior, 3:30 p.m., Pioneer Park
On TV
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Cook Out 250, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
ESPNU — Dallas Baptist at Missouri St.
1 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Boston College
4 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Clemson
5 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Iowa
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — West Virginia at Baylor
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Minnesota at Northwestern
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Duke at Florida St.
PAC-12N — Utah at California
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon
GOLF
1 p.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The Masters, Second Round, Augusta National GC, Augusta, Ga.
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 256: Ryan Bader vs. Lyoto Machida (Light-Heavyweights), Uncasville, Conn.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Washington at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at San Francisco (2:30 p.m.)
5 p.m.
MLBN — Philadelphia at Atlanta OR Detroit at Cleveland (5:30 p.m.)
8:30 p.m.
MLBN — Cincinnati at Arizona OR San Diego at Texas (games joined in progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
NBATV — Memphis at New York
8 p.m.
NBATV — Washington at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
NHLN — Minnesota at St. Louis
8 p.m.
Altitude — Colorado at Anaheim
ROOT — Arizona at Vegas
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Quarterfinals
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Volvo Car Open-WTA, Singles & Doubles Quarterfinal 4
On Radio and Internet