Local Events
BASKETBALL
College men: Rocky Mountain College vs. Portland Bible College, Great Falls, 5 p.m.
College women: MSU Billings vs. Rocky Mountain College, Fortin Center, 7 p.m.
RODEO
NRA: NRA Finals, Majestic Valley Arena, Kalispell, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College men: Western Washington at MSU Billings, Yellowjacket Soccer Field, 2:30 p.m.
College women: Northwest Nazarene at MSU Billings, Yellowjacket Soccer Field, noon
VOLLEYBALL
College: MSU Billings at Western Oregon, 7 p.m.
People are also reading…
High school: Billings Skyview at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.
High school: Billings West at Belgrade, 7 p.m.
High school: Billings Central at Laurel, 7 p.m.
High school: 3B at Baker
High school: 4B at Red Lodge
High school: 5B at Manhattan
High school: 1C at Plentywood
High school: 2C at Dawson Community College
High school: 4C at Bridger
High school: 5C at Grass Range
High school: 12C at Manhattan Christian
On TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Virginia Tech at NC State
ESPN2 — Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Miss.
8 p.m.
FS1 — Utah at Washington St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado at California
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Southern Cal
4 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville
4:30 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Stanford
6 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Notre Dame
6:30 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Auburn
GOLF
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, First Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.
SWX — Billings Skyview at Billings Senior
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at Brooklyn
6:30 p.m.
NBATV — Miami at Golden State
NFL FOOTBALL
6:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Baltimore at Tampa Bay
On Radio and Internet
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Billings Skyview at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school: Billings Skyview at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com