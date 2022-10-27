 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Events

BASKETBALL

College men: Rocky Mountain College vs. Portland Bible College, Great Falls, 5 p.m.

College women: MSU Billings vs. Rocky Mountain College, Fortin Center, 7 p.m.

RODEO

NRA: NRA Finals, Majestic Valley Arena, Kalispell, 7 p.m. 

SOCCER

College men: Western Washington at MSU Billings, Yellowjacket Soccer Field, 2:30 p.m. 

College women: Northwest Nazarene at MSU Billings, Yellowjacket Soccer Field, noon

VOLLEYBALL

College: MSU Billings at Western Oregon, 7 p.m. 

High school: Billings Skyview at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings West at Belgrade, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings Central at Laurel, 7  p.m.

High school: 3B at Baker

High school: 4B at Red Lodge

High school: 5B at Manhattan

High school: 1C at Plentywood

High school: 2C at Dawson Community College

High school: 4C at Bridger

High school: 5C at Grass Range

High school: 12C at Manhattan Christian

On TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia Tech at NC State

ESPN2 — Louisiana-Lafayette at Southern Miss.

8 p.m.

FS1 — Utah at Washington St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Stanford

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at California

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Southern Cal

4 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Louisville

4:30 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Stanford

6 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Notre Dame

6:30 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Auburn

GOLF

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, First Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.

SWX — Billings Skyview at Billings Senior

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

NBATV — Dallas at Brooklyn

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Miami at Golden State

NFL FOOTBALL

6:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Baltimore at Tampa Bay

On Radio and Internet

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Billings Skyview at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school: Billings Skyview at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com

 

