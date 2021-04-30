Local events
BASEBALL
College: Western Oregon at Montana State Billings, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
BIG SKY STATE GAMES
Curling: Centennial Ice Arena
SOFTBALL
College: Northwest Nazarene at Montana State Billings, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
High school: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Senior, 5 p.m., Central Park
TENNIS
High school: Belgrade and Billings Senior vs. Missoula Hellgate and Butte at Belgrade, 10 a.m.
High school: Elks Invitational at Glendive, 9 a.m.
TRACK & FIELD
High school: Billings Skyview at Billings Senior, 4:30 p.m. p.m., Daylis Stadium
On TV
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida A&M at Norfolk St.
5 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech
ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Florida
SECN — Arkansas at LSU
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado Spring Game
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
3 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Boston College
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open, Second Round, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Second Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla.
8:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Singapore
HORSE RACING
10 a.m.
FS2 — America's Day at The Races
NBCSN — The Kentucky Derby Oaks: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
MLBN — NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati
6 p.m.
FS1 — Kansas City at Minnesota
8:10 p.m.
ROOT — L.A. Angels at Seattle
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
NBATV — Portland at Brooklyn
8:30 p.m.
NBATV — Sacramento at LA Lakers
NFL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
ABC — NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Cleveland
ESPN — NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Cleveland
NFLN — NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Cleveland
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
Altitude — San Jose at Colorado
RODEO
7 p.m.
SWX — Big Sky Regional Finals, Griz Rodeo
SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:20 p.m.
ESPNEWS — German Cup: RB Leipzig at Werder Bremen, Semifinal
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — USL: San Diego at Phoenix