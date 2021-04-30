 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BASEBALL

College: Western Oregon at Montana State Billings, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

BIG SKY STATE GAMES

Curling: Centennial Ice Arena

SOFTBALL

College: Northwest Nazarene at Montana State Billings, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

High school: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Senior, 5 p.m., Central Park

TENNIS

High school: Belgrade and Billings Senior vs. Missoula Hellgate and Butte at Belgrade, 10 a.m.

High school: Elks Invitational at Glendive, 9 a.m.

TRACK & FIELD

High school: Billings Skyview at Billings Senior, 4:30 p.m. p.m., Daylis Stadium

On TV

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida A&M at Norfolk St.

5 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech

ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Florida

SECN — Arkansas at LSU

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado Spring Game

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Boston College

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Tenerife Open, Second Round, Golf Costa Adeje, Tenerife, Spain

10 a.m. 

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Insperity Invitational, First Round, The Woodlands Country Club - Tournament Course, The Woodlands, Texas

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valspar Championship, Second Round, Copperhead Course, Tampa, Fla.

8:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, Third Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Singapore

HORSE RACING

10 a.m. 

FS2 — America's Day at The Races

NBCSN — The Kentucky Derby Oaks: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

MLB BASEBALL

5 p.m.

MLBN — NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati

6 p.m.

FS1 — Kansas City at Minnesota

8:10 p.m.

ROOT — L.A. Angels at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

NBATV — Portland at Brooklyn

8:30 p.m.

NBATV — Sacramento at LA Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

ABC — NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Cleveland

ESPN — NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Cleveland

NFLN — NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3, Cleveland

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

Altitude — San Jose at Colorado 

RODEO

7 p.m.

SWX — Big Sky Regional Finals, Griz Rodeo

SOCCER (MEN'S)

12:20 p.m.

ESPNEWS — German Cup: RB Leipzig at Werder Bremen, Semifinal

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL: San Diego at Phoenix

 

