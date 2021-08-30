 Skip to main content
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Mustangs at Great Falls, 7 p.m.

GOLF

High school: Belgrade Invitational, first round, 10 a.m., Riverside Country Club

On TV

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — Minnesota at Detroit

5 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Tampa Bay

8 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at LA Dodgers

TENNIS

10 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Mustangs at Great Falls, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

 

