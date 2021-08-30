Local events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Mustangs at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
GOLF
High school: Belgrade Invitational, first round, 10 a.m., Riverside Country Club
On TV
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — Minnesota at Detroit
5 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Tampa Bay
8 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at LA Dodgers
TENNIS
10 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Mustangs at Great Falls, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com
