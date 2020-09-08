 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

GOLF

High school: Billings Central Invitational, 10 a.m., Lake Hills

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Laurel at Shepherd, 7:30 p.m.

On TV

BASEBALL

MLB: Minnesota at St. Louis, 1 p.m., MLBN

MLB: NY Yankees at Toronto OR Tampa Bay at Washington, 4:30 p.m., MLBN

MLB: Boston at Philadelphia, 5 p.m., FS1

MLB: LA Dodgers at Arizona OR Seattle at San Francisco, 7:30 p.m., MLBN

MLB: Seattle at San Francisco, 7:30 p.m., ROOT

BASKETBALL

NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 4:30 p.m., TNT

WNBA: Los Angeles vs. New York, 5 p.m., CBSSN

WNBA: Minnesota vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 6 p.m., ESPN2

NBA Western Conference Semifinals: LA Lakers vs. Houston, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 7 p.m., TNT

WNBA: Indiana vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 8 p.m., ESPN2

CYCLING

UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 10, Île d'Oléron Le Château-d'Oléron to Île de Ré Saint-Martin-de-Ré, 104 miles, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN

HOCKEY

NBA Western Conference Finals: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place, Edmonton, Alberta, 6 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

UEFA Nations League: Denmark vs. England, League A Group 2, Copenhagen, Denmark, 12:30 p.m., ESPN2

Liga MX: Atlas FC at Monterrey, 6 p.m., FS2

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, 4 a.m., TENNIS

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., 10 a.m., ESPN

ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., 5 p.m., ESPN

Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, 2 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS

Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, 3:30 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS

Kitzbuhel-ATP & Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds, 4 a.m. (Wednesday), TENNIS

