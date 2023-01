Local Events

BASKETBALL

College men: Montana State at Montana, 7 p.m.

College men: Montana State-Northern at Rocky Mountain College, 4 p.m.

College men: MSU Billings at Seattle Pacific, 3 p.m.

College women: Montana State at Montana, 2 p.m.

College women: Montana State-Northern at Rocky Mountain College, 2 p.m.

College women: Western Washington at MSU Billings, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Lewistown at Lockwood, 4 p.m.

High school boys: Laurel at Livingston, 4 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Central at Billings West, 7 p.m.

High school girls: Billings West at Billings Senior, 2 p.m.

High school girls: Lewistown at Lockwood, 5:30 p.m.

High school girls: Livingston at Laurel, 2 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College men and women: Montana State Bobcat Challenge, Day 1

SKI RACING

College men and women: Rocky Mountain College at USSA Northern Division Qualifier Predator Cup, Bridger Bowl, first giant slalom 10 a.m.; second giant slalom 1 p.m.

SWIMMING

High school: Stacy Frey Invite, noon, Great Falls High School

WRESTLING

High school boys: Class AA Duals, Great Falls, 10 a.m.

High school boys: Class A Duals, Lewistown, 8 a.m.

High school boys: Class B Duals, Townsend, 9 a.m.

High school girls: Billings Mixer, Skyview, 10 a.m.

On TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

ESPN — Miami at Duke

ESPN2 — Mississippi at Arkansas

ESPNU — UCF at South Florida

FS1 — Georgetown at Xavier

10:30 a.m.

USA — Dayton at George Washington

11 a.m.

CBS — TCU at Kansas

SECN — Vanderbilt at Georgia

11:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Navy at Army

Noon

ABC — UCLA at Arizona

ESPN — Texas A&M at Kentucky

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Kansas St.

ESPNU — Virginia at Wake Forest

FOX — Iowa at Ohio St.

FS1 — DePaul at Providence

12:15 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Penn St.

12:30 p.m.

USA — La Salle at Saint Louis

1 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Pittsburgh

1:30 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at South Carolina

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Marquette at Seton Hall

ESPN — Tennessee at LSU

ESPN2 — Baylor at Oklahoma

FS1 — Colorado St. at Wyoming

3 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at North Carolina

4 p.m.

CBSSN — UNLV at Fresno St.

ESPN — Texas at West Virginia

ESPN2 — Virginia Tech at Clemson

ESPNU — Indiana St. at Murray St.

SECN — Alabama at Missouri

6 p.m.

CBSSN — BYU at San Francisco

ESPNU — Tulane at Tulsa

PAC-12N — Washington at Utah

6:30 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Mississippi St.

7 p.m.

KTVQ — Montana State at Montana, 7 p.m.

8 p.m.

CBSSN — San Diego St. at Air Force

ESPNU — Southern California at Arizona St.

9 p.m.

FS1 — Oregon at Stanford

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Navy at Army

2 p.m.

KTVQ — Montana State at Montana

COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Minnesota

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Simmons-Harvey Invitational: From Ann Arbor, Mich.

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Third Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Third Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, La Quinta, Calif.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Final Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m.

ABC — UFC 283 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

ESPN — UFC 283 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

NFL FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.

NBC — AFC Divisional Round Playoff: Jacksonville at Kansas City

6 p.m.

FOX — NFC Divisional Round Playoff: NY Giants at Philadelphia

NHL HOCKEY

10:30 a.m.

NHLN — Anaheim at Buffalo

5 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Montreal

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at West Ham United

9:50 a.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Ajaccio at Toulouse, Round of 32

10:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Crystal Palace

TENNIS

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia

WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

7:30 a.m.

ESPNU — FISU World University Games: Men's Ice Hockey - Semifinal 1, Lake Placid, N.Y.

On Radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

High school girls: Billings West at Billings Senior, 2 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM)

High school girls: Livingston at Laurel, 2 p.m., 99.3 FM and fm99mtn.com (Stream 2)

High school boys: Billings Central at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school boys: Lewistown at Lockwood, 4 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com

High school boys: Colstrip at Shepherd, 4 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school girls: Colstrip at Shepherd, 5:30 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school girls: Lewistown at Lockwood, 5:30 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com

High school girls: Huntley Project at Joliet, 6 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school boys: Huntley Project at Joliet, 7:30 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

College men: Montana State at Montana, 7 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com