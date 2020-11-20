 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events 

FOOTBALL

High school: Class AA championship, Missoula Sentinel at Billings West, Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium, 7 p.m. 

HOCKEY

High school: Billings Bulls at Rapid City, S.D., tournament

On TV

BULL RIDING

PBR: The Air Force Reserve Cowboys for A Cause Preshow, 5 p.m., CBSSN

FOOTBALL

High school: Geico High School Bowl Series, TRU Prep (Fla.) at IMG Academy (Fla.), 5 p.m., ESPNU

College: Syracuse at Louisville, 5 p.m., ESPN

College: Purdue at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m., BTN

College: Massachusetts at Florida Atlantic, 6 p.m., CBSSN

College: New Mexico at Air Force, 7:30 p.m., FS1

High school: Geico High School Bowl Series, Hamilton (Ariz.) at Chandler (Ariz.), 8 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, second round, 11 a.m., GOLF

LPGA: The Pelican Women's Championship, second round, 2 p.m. (taped), GOLF

HOCKEY

College men: Penn State at Minnesota, 2 p.m., BTN

HORSE RACING

America's Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2

SOCCER

MLS Eastern Conference playoffs: Montreal at New England, play-in game, 4:30 p.m., FS1

MLS Eastern Conference playoffs: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC, play-in game, 7 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles round-robin, 10:30 a.m., TENNIS

ATP Wold Tour Finals: Round-robin, 1 p.m., ESPN2

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Missouri at Mississippi, 11 a.m., SECN

College women: Georgia at Florida, 5 p.m., SECN

On radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

High school: Class AA championship, Missoula Sentinel at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

