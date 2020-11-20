Local events
FOOTBALL
High school: Class AA championship, Missoula Sentinel at Billings West, Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium, 7 p.m.
HOCKEY
High school: Billings Bulls at Rapid City, S.D., tournament
On TV
BULL RIDING
PBR: The Air Force Reserve Cowboys for A Cause Preshow, 5 p.m., CBSSN
FOOTBALL
High school: Geico High School Bowl Series, TRU Prep (Fla.) at IMG Academy (Fla.), 5 p.m., ESPNU
College: Syracuse at Louisville, 5 p.m., ESPN
College: Purdue at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m., BTN
College: Massachusetts at Florida Atlantic, 6 p.m., CBSSN
College: New Mexico at Air Force, 7:30 p.m., FS1
High school: Geico High School Bowl Series, Hamilton (Ariz.) at Chandler (Ariz.), 8 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, second round, 11 a.m., GOLF
LPGA: The Pelican Women's Championship, second round, 2 p.m. (taped), GOLF
HOCKEY
College men: Penn State at Minnesota, 2 p.m., BTN
HORSE RACING
America's Day at the Races, 10 a.m., FS2
SOCCER
MLS Eastern Conference playoffs: Montreal at New England, play-in game, 4:30 p.m., FS1
MLS Eastern Conference playoffs: Inter Miami CF at Nashville SC, play-in game, 7 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles round-robin, 10:30 a.m., TENNIS
ATP Wold Tour Finals: Round-robin, 1 p.m., ESPN2
VOLLEYBALL
College women: Missouri at Mississippi, 11 a.m., SECN
College women: Georgia at Florida, 5 p.m., SECN
On radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
High school: Class AA championship, Missoula Sentinel at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
