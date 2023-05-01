Local Events
TENNIS
High school: Billings Skyview vs. Billings Senior, 4 p.m., Pioneer Park, Castle Rock Park
On TV
Note: Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Würth 400, Dover Motor Speedway, Dover, Del.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Arkansas
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Second Round, Twin Warriors & Santa Ana Pueblo Golf Clubs, Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M.
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at NY Mets
6 p.m.
FS1 — San Francisco at Houston
9 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Boston, Game 1
8 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Denver, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at New Jersey, Game 7
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Everton at Leicester City