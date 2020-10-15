Local events
FOOTBALL
High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
High school: Billings Skyview at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Billings Skyview at Billings Senior, 5 p.m.
High school: Billings West at Belgrade, 6 p.m.
High school: Glendive at Laurel, 5 p.m.
On TV
BASEBALL
ALCS: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 5 (if-necessary), 3:07 p.m., TBS
NLCS: L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 4, 6:08 p.m., FOX or FS1
FOOTBALL
College: Georgia State at Arkansas State, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
High school: Bozeman at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m., SWX
High school: Booker T. Washington (La.) at Newman (La.), 7 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
PGA: The CJ Cup, first round, 3 p.m., GOLF
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 249: Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe, featherweights, 8 p.m., CBSSN
SOCCER
College women: Florida State at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., ACCN
College women: Louisville at Virginia, 6 p.m., ACCN
VOLLEYBALL
College women: Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, 2 p.m., ACCN
College women: Texas Christian at West Virginia, 5 p.m., ESPNU
High school: Billings Skyview at Billings Senior, 5 p.m., SWX
On radio and Internet
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Billings Skyview at Billings Senior, 5 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
FOOTBALL
High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM)
High school: Billings Skyview at Great Falls, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school: Absarokee at Joliet, 7 p.m., KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com (Stream 1)
