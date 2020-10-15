 Skip to main content
Sports Guide

Local events

FOOTBALL

High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

High school: Billings Skyview at Great Falls, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Billings Skyview at Billings Senior, 5 p.m.

High school: Billings West at Belgrade, 6 p.m.

High school: Glendive at Laurel, 5 p.m.

On TV

BASEBALL

ALCS: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 5 (if-necessary), 3:07 p.m., TBS

NLCS: L.A. Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 4, 6:08 p.m., FOX or FS1

FOOTBALL

College: Georgia State at Arkansas State, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

High school: Bozeman at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m., SWX

High school: Booker T. Washington (La.) at Newman (La.), 7 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

PGA: The CJ Cup, first round, 3 p.m., GOLF

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 249: Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe, featherweights, 8 p.m., CBSSN

SOCCER

College women: Florida State at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., ACCN

College women: Louisville at Virginia, 6 p.m., ACCN

VOLLEYBALL

College women: Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, 2 p.m., ACCN

College women: Texas Christian at West Virginia, 5 p.m., ESPNU

High school: Billings Skyview at Billings Senior, 5 p.m., SWX

On radio and Internet

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Billings Skyview at Billings Senior, 5 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

FOOTBALL

High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM)

High school: Billings Skyview at Great Falls, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school: Absarokee at Joliet, 7 p.m., KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com (Stream 1)

