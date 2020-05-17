Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

On TV

BULL RIDING

PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, noon, CBS

PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, 5 p.m., CBSSN

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR: Cup Series, The Real Heroes 400, 1:30 p.m., FOX

HORSE RACING

America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2

America's Day at the Races, noon, FS1

America's Day at the Races, 4 p.m., FS2

GOLF

TaylorMade Driving Relief: Rory McIlroy/Dustin Johnson vs. Rickie Fowler/Matthew Wolff, noon, GOLF, NBC, NBCSN

SOCCER

Bundesliga: FSV Mainz at Koln, 7:20 a.m., FS1

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at FC Union Berlin, 9:50 a.m., FS1

 

 

 

