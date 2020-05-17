On TV
BULL RIDING
PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, noon, CBS
PBR: The Lucas Oil Invitational, 5 p.m., CBSSN
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR: Cup Series, The Real Heroes 400, 1:30 p.m., FOX
HORSE RACING
America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS2
America's Day at the Races, noon, FS1
America's Day at the Races, 4 p.m., FS2
GOLF
TaylorMade Driving Relief: Rory McIlroy/Dustin Johnson vs. Rickie Fowler/Matthew Wolff, noon, GOLF, NBC, NBCSN
SOCCER
Bundesliga: FSV Mainz at Koln, 7:20 a.m., FS1
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at FC Union Berlin, 9:50 a.m., FS1
