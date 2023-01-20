 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Events

BASKETBALL

High school boys: Billings Senior at Billings West, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Miles City at Billings Central, 7 p.m.

High school girls: Belgrade at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Central at Miles City, 7 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

College men and women: Rocky Mountain College at Black Hills State

WRESTLING

High school boys: Class A Duals, Lewistown, 11 a.m.

High school boys: Class B Duals, Townsend, 11 a.m.

On TV 

BOXING

7 p.m.

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Bethlehem, Pa.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Ball St. at Kent St.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — VCU at Richmond

FS1 — Villanova at St. John's

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Toledo at Buffalo

9 p.m.

FS1 — Boise St. at New Mexico

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

12:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at California

7 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Creighton

PAC-12N — Utah at Stanford

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at LSU

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Alabama

6:30 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Auburn

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

8:15 p.m.

SWX — Eastern Washington at Montana State

COLLEGE WRESTLING

5 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Virginia Tech

BTN — Michigan at Penn St.

7 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Iowa

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Second Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Second Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, La Quinta, Calif.

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Second Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL'S)

3 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO Invitational: Conway (Ark.) vs. Sidwell Friends (D.C.), Semifinal, Washington

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

NFLN — The Polynesian Bowl: From Honolulu

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

5:45 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at Dallas

8:05 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NHLN — Ottawa at Pittsburgh

SOCCER (MEN'S)

12:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at RB Leipzig

TENNIS

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia

WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

12:30 p.m.

ESPNU — FISU World University Games: Women's Ice Hockey - Semifinal 1, Lake Placid, N.Y. ---

On Radio and Internet

BASKETBALL

High school: Bridger at Absarokee, 6 p.m., girls start, followed by the boys, 99.3 FM and FM99mtn.com (Stream 1)

High school boys: Roundup at Shepherd, 6 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school boys: Miles City at Billings Central, 7 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com

High school boys: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school boys: Billings Senior at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school girls: Belgrade at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

High school girls: Roundup at Shepherd, 7:30 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com

