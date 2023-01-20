Local Events
BASKETBALL
High school boys: Billings Senior at Billings West, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Miles City at Billings Central, 7 p.m.
High school girls: Belgrade at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Central at Miles City, 7 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
College men and women: Rocky Mountain College at Black Hills State
WRESTLING
High school boys: Class A Duals, Lewistown, 11 a.m.
High school boys: Class B Duals, Townsend, 11 a.m.
On TV
BOXING
7 p.m.
SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Bethlehem, Pa.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Ball St. at Kent St.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — VCU at Richmond
FS1 — Villanova at St. John's
6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Toledo at Buffalo
9 p.m.
FS1 — Boise St. at New Mexico
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
12:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado at California
7 p.m.
FS1 — Villanova at Creighton
PAC-12N — Utah at Stanford
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at LSU
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida at Alabama
6:30 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Auburn
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
8:15 p.m.
SWX — Eastern Washington at Montana State
COLLEGE WRESTLING
5 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Virginia Tech
BTN — Michigan at Penn St.
7 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Iowa
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Second Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Second Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, La Quinta, Calif.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Second Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL'S)
3 p.m.
ESPNU — GEICO Invitational: Conway (Ark.) vs. Sidwell Friends (D.C.), Semifinal, Washington
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
NFLN — The Polynesian Bowl: From Honolulu
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.
ESPN — Miami at Dallas
8:05 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis at LA Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
NHLN — Ottawa at Pittsburgh
SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at RB Leipzig
TENNIS
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia
WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
12:30 p.m.
ESPNU — FISU World University Games: Women's Ice Hockey - Semifinal 1, Lake Placid, N.Y. ---
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
High school: Bridger at Absarokee, 6 p.m., girls start, followed by the boys, 99.3 FM and FM99mtn.com (Stream 1)
High school boys: Roundup at Shepherd, 6 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school boys: Miles City at Billings Central, 7 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com
High school boys: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school boys: Billings Senior at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school girls: Belgrade at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com
High school girls: Roundup at Shepherd, 7:30 p.m., ycnsports.com and ycnradio.com