Local events
CROSS COUNTRY
High school: Billings Invitational, 10 a.m., Amend Park
High school: Lewistown Invitational, 10 a.m.
FOOTBALL
High school: Great Falls at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
High school: Hardin at Billings Central, 7 p.m., Lockwood High School
High school: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 7 p.m.
High school: Billings Skyview at Bozeman, 7 p.m.
High school: Sidney at Laurel, 7 p.m.
GOLF
High school: Billings City Meet, Yellowstone Country Club, 8 a.m.
High school: Laurel Invitational, 9 a.m., Laurel Golf Course
High school: Bozeman Invitational, 9 a.m., Bridger Creek
SOCCER
High school boys: Great Falls CMR at Billings Senior, 3 p.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Great Falls CMR at Billings Senior, 5 p.m., Amend Park
On TV
BASEBALL
MLB: Philadelphia at Toronto or St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m., MLBN
MLB: N.Y. Yankees at Boston or Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 5:30 p.m., MLBN
MLB: Washington at Miami, 6 p.m., FS1
MLB: San Francisco at Oakland or Texas at L.A. Angels, 8:30 p.m., MLBN
BASKETBALL
NBA: Playoffs, Western Conference finals, Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, Game 1, 7 p.m., TNT
FOOTBALL
College: Campbell at Coastal Carolina, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
High school: Thompson (Ala.) at Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.), 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
High school: Dillon at Hamilton, 7 p.m., SWX
GOLF
PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, second round, 7:30 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, first round, 2 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, second round, 2 p.m., NBC
LPGA: The Cambia Portland Classic, second round, 7 p.m. (taped), GOLF
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, 5 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER
Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at Bayern Munich, 12:25 p.m., ESPN
College women: Baylor at Texas Tech, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU
College women: Mississippi State at Auburn, 5 p.m., SECN
Liga MX: FC Juarez at Tijuana, 8 p.m., FS2
On radio
FOOTBALL
High school: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school: Colstrip at Huntley Project, 7 p.m., KMXE (99.3 FM)
High school: Sidney at Laurel, 7 p.m., fm99mtn.com (Stream 2)
High school: Hardin at Billings Central, 7 p.m., KJCR (97.5 FM, 100.9 FM, 1240 AM) or kjcrradio.com
