Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Billings Invitational, 10 a.m., Amend Park

High school: Lewistown Invitational, 10 a.m.

FOOTBALL

High school: Great Falls at Billings Senior, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

High school: Hardin at Billings Central, 7 p.m., Lockwood High School

High school: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings Skyview at Bozeman, 7 p.m.

High school: Sidney at Laurel, 7 p.m.

GOLF

High school: Billings City Meet, Yellowstone Country Club, 8 a.m. 

High school: Laurel Invitational, 9 a.m., Laurel Golf Course

High school: Bozeman Invitational, 9 a.m., Bridger Creek

SOCCER

High school boys: Great Falls CMR at Billings Senior, 3 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Great Falls CMR at Billings Senior, 5 p.m., Amend Park

On TV

BASEBALL

MLB: Philadelphia at Toronto or St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 2 p.m., MLBN

MLB: N.Y. Yankees at Boston or Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 5:30 p.m., MLBN

MLB: Washington at Miami, 6 p.m., FS1

MLB: San Francisco at Oakland or Texas at L.A. Angels, 8:30 p.m., MLBN

BASKETBALL

NBA: Playoffs, Western Conference finals, Denver vs. L.A. Lakers, Game 1, 7 p.m., TNT

FOOTBALL

College: Campbell at Coastal Carolina, 5:30 p.m., ESPN

High school: Thompson (Ala.) at Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.), 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

High school: Dillon at Hamilton, 7 p.m., SWX

GOLF

PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, second round, 7:30 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, first round, 2 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, second round, 2 p.m., NBC

LPGA: The Cambia Portland Classic, second round, 7 p.m. (taped), GOLF

MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Food City 300, 5 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER

Bundesliga: Schalke 04 at Bayern Munich, 12:25 p.m., ESPN

College women: Baylor at Texas Tech, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU

College women: Mississippi State at Auburn, 5 p.m., SECN

Liga MX: FC Juarez at Tijuana, 8 p.m., FS2

On radio

FOOTBALL

High school: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school: Colstrip at Huntley Project, 7 p.m., KMXE (99.3 FM)

High school: Sidney at Laurel, 7 p.m., fm99mtn.com (Stream 2)

High school: Hardin at Billings Central, 7 p.m., KJCR (97.5 FM, 100.9 FM, 1240 AM) or kjcrradio.com

