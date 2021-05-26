Local events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Rocky Mountain at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park
On TV
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 a.m.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: Baylor vs. Texas Tech, Game 2, Oklahoma City
8:30 a.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Mississippi St., Second Round, Hoover, Ala.
Noon
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Second Round, Hoover, Ala.
3:30 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Arkansas, Second Round, Hoover, Ala.
7 p.m.
SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Vanderbilt, Second Round, Hoover, Ala.
COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN'S)
3 p.m.
GOLF — NCAA Championships: Team Match Play, National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.
GOLF
Noon
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Match-Play - Day 1, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago White Sox OR Baltimore at Minnesota (1 p.m.)
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — LA Dodgers at Houston
8:30 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
NBATV — Eastern Conference Playoff: Washington at Philadelphia, First Round, Game 2
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Atlanta at New York, First Round, Game 2
8 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Playoff: Memphis at Utah, First Round, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
4:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Pittsburgh at NY Islanders, First Round. Game 6
6 p.m.
CNBC — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, First Round, Game 6
7 p.m.
NBCSN — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, First Round, Game 6
SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:40 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Villarreal vs. Manchester United, Final, Gdansk, Poland
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Kansas City at Chicago
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Las Vegas at Phoenix
On radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Rocky Mountain at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park (KBLG 910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com