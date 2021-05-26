 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Rocky Mountain at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park

On TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 a.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: Baylor vs. Texas Tech, Game 2, Oklahoma City

8:30 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Mississippi St., Second Round, Hoover, Ala.

Noon

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Tennessee, Second Round, Hoover, Ala.

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Arkansas, Second Round, Hoover, Ala.

7 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Vanderbilt, Second Round, Hoover, Ala.

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN'S)

3 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Championships: Team Match Play, National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Match-Play - Day 1, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — St. Louis at Chicago White Sox OR Baltimore at Minnesota (1 p.m.)

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at Houston

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

NBATV — Eastern Conference Playoff: Washington at Philadelphia, First Round, Game 2

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Playoff: Atlanta at New York, First Round, Game 2

8 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Playoff: Memphis at Utah, First Round, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY

4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup East Division Playoff: Pittsburgh at NY Islanders, First Round. Game 6

6 p.m.

CNBC — Stanley Cup Central Division Playoff: Florida at Tampa Bay, First Round, Game 6

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Stanley Cup West Division Playoff: Vegas at Minnesota, First Round, Game 6

SOCCER (MEN'S)

12:40 p.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Europa League: Villarreal vs. Manchester United, Final, Gdansk, Poland

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Kansas City at Chicago

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Las Vegas at Phoenix

On radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Rocky Mountain at Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., Dehler Park (KBLG 910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

 

