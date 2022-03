Local events

BASEBALL

College: MSU Billings at Saint Martin's, noon (2)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

NCAA tournament: First round, Montana State vs. Texas Tech, 11:45 a.m., at San Diego

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

NCAA tournament: First round, Montana State at Stanford, 8 p.m.

WRESTLING

Montana State AAU Folkstyle Tournament, 5:30 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

On TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

10:15 a.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Loyola of Chicago vs. Ohio St., First Round

10:40 a.m.

TRU — NCAA Tournament: Jacksonville St. vs. Auburn, First Round

11:45 a.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: Montana St. vs. Texas Tech, First Round

Noon

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Yale vs. Purdue, First Round

12:45 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Delaware vs. Villanova, First Round

1:10 p.m.

TRU — NCAA Tournament: Miami vs. Southern California, First Round

2:15 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame vs. Alabama, First Round

2:30 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Texas, First Round

4:50 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: Chattanooga vs. Illinois, First Round

5:10 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Cal St.-Fullerton vs. Duke, First Round

5:20 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Iowa St. vs. LSU, First Round

5:27 p.m.

TRU — NCAA Tournament: Wright St. vs. Arizona, First Round

7:20 p.m.

TNT — NCAA Tournament: UAB vs. Houston, First Round

7:40 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: Davidson vs. Michigan St., First Round

7:50 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: Colgate vs. Wisconsin, First Round

7:57 p.m.

TRU — NCAA Tournament: TCU vs. Seton Hall, First Round

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

9:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: South Florida vs. Miami, First Round

11:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: S. Dakota vs. Mississippi, First Round

ESPNEWS — NCAA Tournament: Creighton vs. Colorado, First Round

Noon

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Howard at South Carolina, First Round

12:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Florida Gulf Coast vs. Virginia Tech, First Round

1:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — NCAA Tournament: Gonzaga vs. Nebraska, First Round

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Illinois St. at Iowa, First Round

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Hawaii at Baylor, First Round

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Delaware at Maryland, First Round

3:30 p.m.

ESPNEWS — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Utah, First Round, Austin, Texas

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Albany at Louisville, First Round

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. Kansas, First Round

ESPNEWS — NCAA Tournament: Dayton vs. Georgia, First Round

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Fairfield at Texas, First Round

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Montana St. at Stanford, First Round

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Texas-Arlington at Iowa St., First Round

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — NCHC Frozen Faceoff: Minn. Duluth vs. Denver, Semifinal, St. Paul, Minn.

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NCHC Frozen Faceoff: W. Michigan vs. North Dakota, Semifinal, St. Paul, Minn.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

9 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Championships: Quarterfinals, Detroit

6 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Championships: Semifinals, Detroit

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Houston vs. St. Louis

2 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Milwaukee vs. LA Dodgers

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

NBATV — Memphis at Atlanta

8 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NHLN — Washington at Carolina

On Radio and Internet

MEN'S BASKETBALL

NCAA tournament: First round, Montana State vs. Texas Tech, 11:45 a.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and KGHLRadio.com

