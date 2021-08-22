 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Rocky Mountain at Mustangs (2), 1:05 p.m., Dehler Park

On TV

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying 2, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (Taped)

1 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.

NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement: From Knoxville, Tenn. (Taped)

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.

ACCN — Arkansas at North Carolina

12 p.m.

SECN — Purdue at Vanderbilt

2 p.m.

ACCN — Indiana at Notre Dame

SECN — Nebraska at Missouri

5 p.m.

ACCN — High Point at Wake Forest

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Final Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland

12 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Final Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.

5 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

2 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship: Canada vs. Russia, Round Robin, Calgary, Alberta

7:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship: Finland vs. U.S., Round Robin, Calgary, Alberta

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: California vs. Ohio, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

9 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Hawaii vs. Nebraska, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Michigan vs. Texas, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

12 p.m.

ABC — Little League World Series: Oregon vs. South Dakota, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

TBS — Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay

12 p.m.

ROOT — Seattle at Houston

5 p.m.

ESPN — LA Angels vs. Cleveland, Williamsport, Pa.

ESPN2 — LA Angels vs. Cleveland, Williamsport, Pa. (KidsCast)

NFL FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

NFLN — Preseason: NY Giants at Cleveland

5:30 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: San Francisco at LA Chargers

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Wolverhampton

9:30 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal

10:30 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Udinese

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Orlando at Washington

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles & Doubles Final, WTA Singles Final

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Seattle at Washington

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Rocky Mountain at Mustangs (2), 1:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News