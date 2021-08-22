Local events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Rocky Mountain at Mustangs (2), 1:05 p.m., Dehler Park
On TV
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying 2, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn. (Taped)
1 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.
NBCSN — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement: From Knoxville, Tenn. (Taped)
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.
ACCN — Arkansas at North Carolina
12 p.m.
SECN — Purdue at Vanderbilt
2 p.m.
ACCN — Indiana at Notre Dame
SECN — Nebraska at Missouri
5 p.m.
ACCN — High Point at Wake Forest
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Final Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Carnoustie Championship Course, Carnoustie, Scotland
12 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, Final Round, Liberty National Golf Course, Jersey City, N.J.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Boeing Classic, Final Round, The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge, Snoqualmie, Wash.
5 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
2 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga Live
IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship: Canada vs. Russia, Round Robin, Calgary, Alberta
7:30 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship: Finland vs. U.S., Round Robin, Calgary, Alberta
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: California vs. Ohio, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
9 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Hawaii vs. Nebraska, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Michigan vs. Texas, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
12 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: Oregon vs. South Dakota, Winners Bracket, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
TBS — Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay
12 p.m.
ROOT — Seattle at Houston
5 p.m.
ESPN — LA Angels vs. Cleveland, Williamsport, Pa.
ESPN2 — LA Angels vs. Cleveland, Williamsport, Pa. (KidsCast)
NFL FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
NFLN — Preseason: NY Giants at Cleveland
5:30 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: San Francisco at LA Chargers
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham at Wolverhampton
9:30 a.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal
10:30 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Juventus at Udinese
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Orlando at Washington
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, ATP Singles & Doubles Final, WTA Singles Final
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Winston-Salem-ATP & Cleveland-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Seattle at Washington
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Rocky Mountain at Mustangs (2), 1:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com