Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local Events

SOCCER

High school boys: Class AA playoffs, first round, Great Falls at Billings Senior, 3 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Class AA playoffs, first round, Billings Senior at Billings West, 5 p.m., Amend Park

VOLLEYBALL

College: Montana State Billings at Rocky Mountain College, 7 p.m. 

High school: Billings Senior at Billings West, 7 p.m.

High school: Lockwood at Hardin, 7 p.m.

On TV

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

5 p.m.

ACCN — Hofstra at Virginia

6 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Wisconsin

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at NY Yankees, Game 5

6 p.m.

FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: Philadelphia at San Diego, Game 1

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Boston

8 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Tampa Bay

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Los Angeles at Nashville

SOCCER (MEN'S)

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — La Liga: Valencia at Sevilla

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Brighton & Hove Albion

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — FA Cup: Blyth AFC at Wrexham AFC, Fourth Round - Qualifying

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

8:15 a.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Japan, Group D, Fatorda, India

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds

On Radio and Internet

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Huntley Project at Colstrip, 6:30 p.m., ycnsports.com

High school: Billings Senior at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

 

 

