Local Events
SOCCER
High school boys: Class AA playoffs, first round, Great Falls at Billings Senior, 3 p.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Class AA playoffs, first round, Billings Senior at Billings West, 5 p.m., Amend Park
VOLLEYBALL
College: Montana State Billings at Rocky Mountain College, 7 p.m.
High school: Billings Senior at Billings West, 7 p.m.
High school: Lockwood at Hardin, 7 p.m.
On TV
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
5 p.m.
ACCN — Hofstra at Virginia
People are also reading…
6 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Wisconsin
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at NY Yankees, Game 5
6 p.m.
FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: Philadelphia at San Diego, Game 1
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Philadelphia at Boston
8 p.m.
TNT — LA Lakers at Golden State
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Tampa Bay
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Los Angeles at Nashville
SOCCER (MEN'S)
10:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — La Liga: Valencia at Sevilla
12:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Brighton & Hove Albion
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — FA Cup: Blyth AFC at Wrexham AFC, Fourth Round - Qualifying
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
8:15 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Japan, Group D, Fatorda, India
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds
On Radio and Internet
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Huntley Project at Colstrip, 6:30 p.m., ycnsports.com
High school: Billings Senior at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com