Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Class AA and Class C state meets, at Kalispell 

FOOTBALL

College: Wyoming at Nevada, 5 p.m.

SOCCER

High school boys: Class A semifinals, Billings Central at Columbia Falls, 11 a.m. 

High school girls: Class A semifinals, Laurel at Columbia Falls, 1 p.m.

High school girls: Class A semifinals, Billings Central at Whitefish, 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 4 p.m.

High school: Livingston at Billings Central, 4 p.m.

On TV

BASEBALL

World Series: Los Angels Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, 6:08 p.m., FOX

BOXING

Showtime Championship: Sergey Lipinets vs. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov, welterwieghts, 7 p.m., SHO

FOOTBALL

College: Oklahoma at Texas Christian, 10 a.m. ABC

College: Syracuse at Clemson, 10 a.m., ACCN

College: Rutgers at Michigan State, 10 a.m., BTN

College: Mercer at Army, 10 a.m., CBSSN

College: North Carolina State at North Carolina, 10 a.m., ESPN

College:  Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, 10 a.m., ESPNU

College: Nebraska at Ohio State, 10 a.m., FOX

College: Kansas at Kansas State, 10 a.m., FS1

College: Auburn at Mississippi, 10 a.m., SECN

College: Tulane at Central Florida, noon, ESPN2

College:  Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m., ABC

College: Iowa at Purdue, 1:30 p.m., BTN

College: Alabama at Tennessee, 1:30 p.m., CBS

College: Houston at Navy, 1:30 p.m. CBSSN

College: ESPN — Baylor at Texas, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

College: Iowa State at Oklahoma State, 1:30 p.m., FOX

College: Penn State at Indiana, 1:30 p.m., FS1

College: Georgia Tech at Boston College, 2 p.m., ACCN

College: Georgia State at Troy, 2 p.m., ESPNU

College: Kentucky at Missouri, 2 p.m., SECN

College: West Virginia at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2

College: Wyoming at Nevada, 5 p.m., CBSSN

College: ESPN — South Carolina at Louisiana State, 5 p.m., ESPN

College: Utah State at Boise State, 5 p.m., FS1

College: Michigan at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m., ABC

College: Maryland at Northwestern, 5:30 p.m., BTN

College: Virginia at Miami, 6 p.m., ACCN

College: Louisiana Tech at Texas (San Antonio), 6 p.m., ESPNU

College: Cincinnati at Southern Methodist, 7 p.m., ESPN2

College: Texas State at Brigham Young, 8:15 p.m., ESPN

College: UNLV at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN

College: Air Force at San Jose State, 8:30 p.m., FS1

GOLF

LPGA: The LPGA Drive on Championship, third round, 11 am., GOLF

PGA: The Zozo Championship, third round, 3 p.m., GOLF

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. justin Gaethje, lightweights, 10 a.m., ESPN2

 MOTORSPORTS

NASCAR: Xfinity Series, The O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, 2:30 pm., NBCSN

IndyCar: Qualifying, St. Pete Street Course, 6 p.m. (taped), NBCSN

On radio and Internet

 

