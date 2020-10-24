Local events
CROSS COUNTRY
High school: Class AA and Class C state meets, at Kalispell
FOOTBALL
College: Wyoming at Nevada, 5 p.m.
SOCCER
High school boys: Class A semifinals, Billings Central at Columbia Falls, 11 a.m.
High school girls: Class A semifinals, Laurel at Columbia Falls, 1 p.m.
High school girls: Class A semifinals, Billings Central at Whitefish, 2 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 4 p.m.
High school: Livingston at Billings Central, 4 p.m.
On TV
BASEBALL
World Series: Los Angels Dodgers vs. Tampa Bay, 6:08 p.m., FOX
BOXING
Showtime Championship: Sergey Lipinets vs. Kudratillo Abdukakhorov, welterwieghts, 7 p.m., SHO
FOOTBALL
College: Oklahoma at Texas Christian, 10 a.m. ABC
College: Syracuse at Clemson, 10 a.m., ACCN
College: Rutgers at Michigan State, 10 a.m., BTN
College: Mercer at Army, 10 a.m., CBSSN
College: North Carolina State at North Carolina, 10 a.m., ESPN
College: Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina, 10 a.m., ESPNU
College: Nebraska at Ohio State, 10 a.m., FOX
College: Kansas at Kansas State, 10 a.m., FS1
College: Auburn at Mississippi, 10 a.m., SECN
College: Tulane at Central Florida, noon, ESPN2
College: Notre Dame at Pittsburgh, 1:30 p.m., ABC
College: Iowa at Purdue, 1:30 p.m., BTN
College: Alabama at Tennessee, 1:30 p.m., CBS
College: Houston at Navy, 1:30 p.m. CBSSN
College: ESPN — Baylor at Texas, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
College: Iowa State at Oklahoma State, 1:30 p.m., FOX
College: Penn State at Indiana, 1:30 p.m., FS1
College: Georgia Tech at Boston College, 2 p.m., ACCN
College: Georgia State at Troy, 2 p.m., ESPNU
College: Kentucky at Missouri, 2 p.m., SECN
College: West Virginia at Texas Tech, 3:30 p.m., ESPN2
College: Wyoming at Nevada, 5 p.m., CBSSN
College: ESPN — South Carolina at Louisiana State, 5 p.m., ESPN
College: Utah State at Boise State, 5 p.m., FS1
College: Michigan at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m., ABC
College: Maryland at Northwestern, 5:30 p.m., BTN
College: Virginia at Miami, 6 p.m., ACCN
College: Louisiana Tech at Texas (San Antonio), 6 p.m., ESPNU
College: Cincinnati at Southern Methodist, 7 p.m., ESPN2
College: Texas State at Brigham Young, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
College: UNLV at San Diego State, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
College: Air Force at San Jose State, 8:30 p.m., FS1
GOLF
LPGA: The LPGA Drive on Championship, third round, 11 am., GOLF
PGA: The Zozo Championship, third round, 3 p.m., GOLF
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. justin Gaethje, lightweights, 10 a.m., ESPN2
MOTORSPORTS
NASCAR: Xfinity Series, The O'Reilly Auto Parts 300, 2:30 pm., NBCSN
IndyCar: Qualifying, St. Pete Street Course, 6 p.m. (taped), NBCSN
On radio and Internet
