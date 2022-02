Local events

BASKETBALL

College men: Western Washington at Montana State Billings, 7 p.m., Alterowitz Gymnasium

College men: Montana Western at Rocky Mountain, 7 p.m., Fortin Center

College men: Montana State at Eastern Washington, 7 p.m.

College men: Montana at Idaho, 7 p.m.

College women: Montana Western at Rocky Mountain, 5 p.m., Fortin Center

College women: Eastern Washington at Montana State, 7 p.m.

College women: Idaho at Montana, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Belgrade at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Skyview at Billings West, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Central at Laurel, 7 p.m.

High school: 2B District Tournament, Glasgow

High school: 3B District Tournament, Colstrip

High school: 4B District Tournament, Columbus

High school: 5B District Tournament, Belgrade

High school: 2C District Tournament, Sidney

High school: 4C District Tournament, Miles City

High school: 6C District Tournament, Red Lodge

On TV

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Practice, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and 2, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

2 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Penn St.

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Towson at UNC-Wilmington

5 p.m.

ESPN — Michigan at Iowa

ESPN2 — Wichita St. at Cincinnati

ESPNU — Austin Peay at Murray St.

5:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Arizona

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Charlotte at W. Kentucky

7 p.m.

SWX — Montana State at Eastern Washington

ESPN — Oregon at Arizona St.

ESPN2 — UCF at Houston

ESPNU — Longwood at High Point

7:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at Arizona

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Creighton at DePaul

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Utah at Stanford

FS1 — Washington St. at UCLA

9:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Southern Cal

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Nevada at San Jose St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Miami

BTN — Northwestern at Indiana

5 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at South Carolina

6 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

BTN — Ohio St. at Maryland

7 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

8 a.m.

ESPNU — St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: Notre Dame vs. Tennessee, Clearwater, Fla.

10:30 a.m.

SECN — St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: Texas Tech vs. Auburn, Clearwater, Fla.

11 a.m.

ESPNU — St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: UCF vs. Wisconsin, Clearwater, Fla.

1:30 p.m.

ACCN — St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: Texas Tech vs. Clemson, Clearwater, Fla.

2 p.m.

ESPNU — St. Pete/Clearwater Invitational: Tennessee vs. Florida St., Clearwater, Fla.

GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Genesis Invitational, First Round, Riviera Golf Course, Los Angeles

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Milwaukee

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

NHLN — Seattle at Winnipeg

SOCCER (MEN'S)

4:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Colorado at Comunicaciones, Round of 16 Leg 1

6:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Champions League: Seattle FC at CD Motagua, Round of 16 Leg 1

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

9 p.m.

ESPN — SheBelieves Cup: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Carson, Calif.

Olympics On TV

CURLING

9 a.m.

USA — Women's Curling (Round Robin) (Taped)

Noon

USA — Men's Curling (Semifinal) (Taped)

3 p.m.

CNBC — Men's Curling (Semifinal) (Taped)

6 p.m.

CNBC — Men's Curling (Semifinal) (Taped)

11:30 p.m.

USA — Men's Curling (Bronze-Medal Game)

HOCKEY

3 p.m.

USA — Women's Hockey (Gold-Medal Game) (Taped)

9:10 p.m.

USA — Men's Hockey (Semifinal)

MULTIPLE EVENTS

Noon

NBC — Nordic Combined; Freestyle Skiing; Alpine Skiing (Taped)

6 p.m.

NBC — Freestyle Skiing, Speedskating, Figure Skating (Women's) & More

10:05 p.m.

NBC — Freestyle Skiing, Nordic Combined & More

SKIING

7:30 a.m.

USA — Men's Nordic Combined (Team 4x5km Relay) (Taped)

8:30 a.m.

USA — Women's Skiing (Ski Cross Finals) (Taped)

5:30 p.m.

USA — Women's Alpine Skiing (Combined: Slalom) (Taped)

6:30 p.m.

USA — Women's Skiing (Halfpipe Final)

8 p.m.

USA — Men's Nordic Combined (Team 4x5km Relay) (Taped)

8:45 p.m.

USA — Men's Skiing (Ski Cross Qualifying)

On Radio and TV

BASKETBALL

College men: Montana State at Eastern Washington, 7 p.m., KGHL (790 AM and 94.7 FM) and mighty790.com

High school boys: Billings Skyview at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school boys: Billings Central at Laurel, 7 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com

