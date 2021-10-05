 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Local events

SOCCER

High school boys: Laurel at Livingston, 6 p.m.

High school girls: Laurel at Livingston, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: Rocky Mountain College at MSU Billings, 7 p.m., Alterowitz Gymnasium 

On TV

COLLEGE GOLF

2 p.m.

GOLF — The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark.

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — A.L. Wild Card: NY Yankees at Boston

ESPN2 — A.L. Wild Card: NY Yankees at Boston (StatCast)

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Milwaukee at Memphis

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Florida vs. Tampa Bay, Orlando, Fla.

8 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Seattle at Vancouver

On Radio and Internet

VOLLEYBALL

College: Rocky Mountain College at MSU Billings, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

 

 

 

