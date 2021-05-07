Local events
BASEBALL
College: Central Washington at Montana State Billings, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
TENNIS
High school: Billings Central Mayfair, 8:30 a.m., Pioneer Park and Rose Park
TRACK & FIELD
High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings Senior, noon
High school: Billings Skyview at Great Falls, 3:30 p.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The LiftKits4Less.com 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
4 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Notre Dame
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern California at Oregon St.
6 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Auburn
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas at TCU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2 p.m.
SWX — Weber State at Montana (2)
3:30 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Purdue
4 p.m.
SECN — Georgia at Mississippi St.
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Auburn at LSU
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arizona at Oregon
6 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Minnesota
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Canary Islands Championship, Second Round, Meloneras Golf Academy, Las Palmas, Spain
9 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone G&CC - Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Third Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 258: Juan Archuleta vs. Sergio Pettis (Bantamweights), Uncasville, Conn.
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs
5 p.m.
MLBN — Washington at NY Yankees OR Philadelphia at Atlanta
6:05 p.m.
ROOT — Seattle at Texas
8 p.m.
MLBN — LA Dodgers at LA Angels OR Tampa Bay at Oakland (Games Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Chicago
8:05 p.m.
ESPN — LA Lakers at Portland
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
NHLN — Philadelphia at Washington
8 p.m.
Altitude — Colorado at Los Angeles
SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:55 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Leicester City
SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — South Division: Sea Lions vs. Blues, Houston