Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events

BASEBALL

College: Central Washington at Montana State Billings, 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

TENNIS

High school: Billings Central Mayfair, 8:30 a.m., Pioneer Park and Rose Park

TRACK & FIELD

High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings Senior, noon

High school: Billings Skyview at Great Falls, 3:30 p.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The LiftKits4Less.com 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Notre Dame

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern California at Oregon St.

6 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Auburn

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas at TCU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

2 p.m. 

SWX — Weber State at Montana (2)

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Purdue

4 p.m.

SECN — Georgia at Mississippi St.

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Auburn at LSU

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arizona at Oregon

6 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Minnesota

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Canary Islands Championship, Second Round, Meloneras Golf Academy, Las Palmas, Spain

9 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone G&CC - Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Third Round, Siam Country Club, Chonburi, Thailand

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 258: Juan Archuleta vs. Sergio Pettis (Bantamweights), Uncasville, Conn.

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs

5 p.m.

MLBN — Washington at NY Yankees OR Philadelphia at Atlanta

6:05 p.m.

ROOT — Seattle at Texas

8 p.m.

MLBN — LA Dodgers at LA Angels OR Tampa Bay at Oakland (Games Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

5:45 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Chicago

8:05 p.m.

ESPN — LA Lakers at Portland

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NHLN — Philadelphia at Washington

8 p.m.

Altitude — Colorado at Los Angeles

SOCCER (MEN'S)

12:55 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Newcastle United at Leicester City

SPRING LEAGUE FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — South Division: Sea Lions vs. Blues, Houston

 

