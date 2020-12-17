 Skip to main content
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events 

BASKETBALL

College women: Montana State at Portland, 2 p.m.

College men: Omaha at Wyoming, 7 p.m. 

On TV

BOXING

Ring City USA: Charles Conwell vs. Madiyar Ashkeyev (Super Welterweights), Los Angeles, 7 p.m., NBCSN

BASKETBALL

College men: Creighton at St. John's, 3 p.m., FS1

College women: Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 4 p.m., ACC

College men: Kansas at Texas Tech, 5 p.m., ESPN

College women: Northwestern at Purdue, 5 p.m., BTN

College women: Temple at South Carolina, 5 p.m., SECN

College men: San Francisco at Oregon, 6 p.m., PAC-12N

College women: Syracuse at North Carolina, 6 p.m., ACCN

NBA preseason: Golden State at Sacramento, 7 p.m., ESPN

College men: Seton Hall at Marquette, 7 p.m., FS1

FOOTBALL

NFL: LA Chargers at Las Vegas, 6:20 p.m., FOX and NFLN

GOLF

LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla., 11 a.m., TGC

SOCCER 

Premier League: Burnley at Aston Villa, 10:55 a.m., NBCSN

Premier League: Manchester United at Sheffield United, 12:55 p.m., NBCSN

 

