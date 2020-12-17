Local events
BASKETBALL
College women: Montana State at Portland, 2 p.m.
College men: Omaha at Wyoming, 7 p.m.
On TV
BOXING
Ring City USA: Charles Conwell vs. Madiyar Ashkeyev (Super Welterweights), Los Angeles, 7 p.m., NBCSN
BASKETBALL
College men: Creighton at St. John's, 3 p.m., FS1
College women: Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, 4 p.m., ACC
College men: Kansas at Texas Tech, 5 p.m., ESPN
College women: Northwestern at Purdue, 5 p.m., BTN
College women: Temple at South Carolina, 5 p.m., SECN
College men: San Francisco at Oregon, 6 p.m., PAC-12N
College women: Syracuse at North Carolina, 6 p.m., ACCN
NBA preseason: Golden State at Sacramento, 7 p.m., ESPN
College men: Seton Hall at Marquette, 7 p.m., FS1
FOOTBALL
NFL: LA Chargers at Las Vegas, 6:20 p.m., FOX and NFLN
GOLF
LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, First Round, Tiburón Golf Club, Naples, Fla., 11 a.m., TGC
SOCCER
Premier League: Burnley at Aston Villa, 10:55 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: Manchester United at Sheffield United, 12:55 p.m., NBCSN
