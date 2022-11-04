Local Events
BASKETBALL
College men: Rocky Mountain College vs. Park University, Lewiston, Idaho, 3 p.m.
College men: Carroll College at MSU Billings, Alterowitz Gym, 7 p.m.
College women: Rocky Mountain College at Lewis-Clark State College, 4 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High school: Class AA playoffs, quarterfinals, Missoula Sentinel at Billings West, Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium, 7 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: Rocky Mountain College at Montana Western, 7 p.m.
High school: Eastern AA at Great Falls CMR
High school: Eastern A at Sidney
High school: Southern B at Manhattan
High school: Northern B at Choteau
High school: Southern C at Lewistown
High school: Western C at Manhattan Christian
High school: Eastern C at Culbertson
SOCCER
College women: GNAC Championships, at Nampa, Idaho
CROSS COUNTRY
College: Rocky Mountain College at Frontier Conference Championships, Helena
On TV
AUTO RACING
4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
5 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Playoffs - Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
6 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Playoffs - Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
8 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Lucas Oil 150, Playoffs - Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.
BULL RIDING
9 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR Team Series Championship: Day 1, Las Vegas
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
CBSSN — UMass at UConn
ESPN2 — Duke at Boston College
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Alcorn St. at Prairie View A&M
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Washington
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship At Mayakoba, Second Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship (Playoff 2), First Round, Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (Taped)
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, Third Round, Seta Golf Course, Otsu, Japan
HORSE RACING
Noon
USA — Breeders' Cup World Championships: Day 1, Keeneland Racecourse, Lexington, Ky.
NBA BASKETBALL
5:45 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago at Boston
8:05 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at Minnesota
NHL HOCKEY
Noon
NHLN — Global Series: Columbus vs. Colorado, Tampere, Finland
TENNIS
7 a.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Quarterfinals
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Paris-ATP Quarterfinals, WTA Finals Round Robin
6 p.m.
TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin
On Radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
High school: Class AA playoffs, quarterfinals, Missoula Sentinel at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
VOLLEYBALL
High school: All Skyview matches at Eastern AA tourney, ycnsports.com
High school: All Lockwood matches at Eastern A tourney, KGHL (94.7 FM and 790 AM) and Mighty790.com
High school: All Huntley Project and Shepherd matches at Southern B tourney, ycnsports.com