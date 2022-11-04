 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Events

BASKETBALL

College men: Rocky Mountain College vs. Park University, Lewiston, Idaho, 3 p.m.

College men: Carroll College at MSU Billings, Alterowitz Gym, 7 p.m.

College women: Rocky Mountain College at Lewis-Clark State College, 4 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High school: Class AA playoffs, quarterfinals, Missoula Sentinel at Billings West, Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: Rocky Mountain College at Montana Western, 7 p.m. 

High school: Eastern AA at Great Falls CMR

High school: Eastern A at Sidney

High school: Southern B at Manhattan

High school: Northern B at Choteau

High school: Southern C at Lewistown

High school: Western C at Manhattan Christian

High school: Eastern C at Culbertson

SOCCER

College women: GNAC Championships, at Nampa, Idaho

CROSS COUNTRY

College: Rocky Mountain College at Frontier Conference Championships, Helena

On TV

AUTO RACING

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

5 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Playoffs - Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

6 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Playoffs - Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Lucas Oil 150, Playoffs - Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz.

BULL RIDING

9 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR Team Series Championship: Day 1, Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

CBSSN — UMass at UConn

ESPN2 — Duke at Boston College

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Alcorn St. at Prairie View A&M

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Washington

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship At Mayakoba, Second Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship (Playoff 2), First Round, Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (Taped)

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, Third Round, Seta Golf Course, Otsu, Japan

HORSE RACING

Noon

USA — Breeders' Cup World Championships: Day 1, Keeneland Racecourse, Lexington, Ky.

NBA BASKETBALL

5:45 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago at Boston

8:05 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Minnesota

NHL HOCKEY

Noon

NHLN — Global Series: Columbus vs. Colorado, Tampere, Finland

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Quarterfinals

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Paris-ATP Quarterfinals, WTA Finals Round Robin

6 p.m.

TENNIS — WTA Finals Round Robin 

On Radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

High school: Class AA playoffs, quarterfinals, Missoula Sentinel at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

VOLLEYBALL

High school: All Skyview matches at Eastern AA tourney, ycnsports.com

High school: All Lockwood matches at Eastern A tourney, KGHL (94.7 FM and 790 AM) and Mighty790.com

High school: All Huntley Project and Shepherd matches at Southern B tourney, ycnsports.com

