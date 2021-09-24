 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Butte Invitational, 1 p.m.

FOOTBALL

High school: Billings Senior at Great Falls CMR, 7 p.m.

High school: Belgrade at Billings West, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

High school: Billings Central at Livingston, 7 p.m.

High school: Hardin at Laurel, 7 p.m.

GOLF

High school: Eastern AA, second round, 10 a.m., Eagle Falls Country Club (Great Falls)

High school: Eastern A at Sidney, Sidney Country Club, 9 a.m.

SOCCER

College men: Rocky Mountain at Evergreen State, 12:30 p.m.

College women: Rocky Mountain at Evergreen State, 3 p.m.

High school girls: Lone Peak at Lockwood, 4 p.m.

High school boys: Lone Peak at Lockwood, 6 p.m.

On TV

MOTORSPORTS

5 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Victoria's Voice Foundation 200, Playoffs Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas

BOXING

8:35 p.m.

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

SWX — Great Falls at Bozeman Gallatin

CFL FOOTBALL

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Saskatchewan at British Columbia

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Middle Tennessee at Charlotte

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Virginia

ESPNU — Brown at Harvard

6 p.m.

ACCN — Liberty at Syracuse

8 p.m.

CBSSN — UNLV at Fresno St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Purdue

SECN — Mississippi St. at Florida

7 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Minnesota

GOLF

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, First Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark. (Taped)

9 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

5 p.m.

ESPN — NY Yankees at Boston

8 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at San Diego

SWIMMING

Noon

CBSSN — ISL: Match 9, Naples, Italy

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup, Day 1 Day Session

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Laver Cup, Day 1 Night Session

On Radio and Internet 

 FOOTBALL

High school: Billings Senior at Great Falls CMR, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM, 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

High school: Belgrade at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school: Billings Central at Livingston, KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM, and 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com

 

