Local events
CROSS COUNTRY
High school: Butte Invitational, 1 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High school: Billings Senior at Great Falls CMR, 7 p.m.
High school: Belgrade at Billings West, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
High school: Billings Central at Livingston, 7 p.m.
High school: Hardin at Laurel, 7 p.m.
GOLF
High school: Eastern AA, second round, 10 a.m., Eagle Falls Country Club (Great Falls)
High school: Eastern A at Sidney, Sidney Country Club, 9 a.m.
SOCCER
College men: Rocky Mountain at Evergreen State, 12:30 p.m.
College women: Rocky Mountain at Evergreen State, 3 p.m.
High school girls: Lone Peak at Lockwood, 4 p.m.
High school boys: Lone Peak at Lockwood, 6 p.m.
On TV
MOTORSPORTS
5 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Victoria's Voice Foundation 200, Playoffs Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
BOXING
8:35 p.m.
SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
SWX — Great Falls at Bozeman Gallatin
CFL FOOTBALL
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Saskatchewan at British Columbia
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Middle Tennessee at Charlotte
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Virginia
ESPNU — Brown at Harvard
6 p.m.
ACCN — Liberty at Syracuse
8 p.m.
CBSSN — UNLV at Fresno St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Purdue
SECN — Mississippi St. at Florida
7 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Minnesota
GOLF
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, First Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark. (Taped)
9 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
5 p.m.
ESPN — NY Yankees at Boston
8 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at San Diego
SWIMMING
Noon
CBSSN — ISL: Match 9, Naples, Italy
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Laver Cup, Day 1 Day Session
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Laver Cup, Day 1 Night Session
On Radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
High school: Billings Senior at Great Falls CMR, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM, 105.5 FM) and espn910.com
High school: Belgrade at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school: Billings Central at Livingston, KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM, and 100.9 FM) and kjcrradio.com