Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events

FOOTBALL

High school: Billings Senior at Bozeman, 7 p.m.

GOLF

High school: Class AA state tournament, first round, 10 a.m., Bozeman Cottonwood Country Club

SOCCER

College women: Montana State Billings at Saint Martin's 1 p.m.

High school boys: Belgrade at Billings West, 3 p.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Livingston at Billings Central, 6 p.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Laurel at Lockwood, 5 p.m.

High school girls: Belgrade at Billings West, 5 p.m., Amend Park 

High school girls: Livingston at Billings Central, 4 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Laurel at Lockwood, 3:30 p.m.

TEAM ROPING

Wrangler National Team Roping Finals, 8:30 a.m., First Interstate Arena and the Expo Center at MetraPark

VOLLEYBALL

College: Weber State at Montana State, 7 p.m.

College: Western Oregon at Montana State Billings, 7 p.m.

College: Idaho State at Montana, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings Senior at Billings West, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings Central at Laurel, 7 p.m.

On TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia at Miami

ESPNU — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M

GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, First Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Milwaukee at St. Louis

5 p.m.

MLBN — Philadelphia at Atlanta OR NY Yankees at Toronto

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Francisco (Games Joined in Progress)

NFL FOOTBALL

6:20 p.m.

NFLN — Jacksonville at Cincinnati

NHL HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Philadelphia at Boston

10 p.m.

TNT — Preseason: Vegas vs. Los Angeles, Salt Lake City

VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.

SWX — Billings Central at Laurel, 7 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoff: Chicago at Connecticut, Semifinal, Game 2

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Playoff: Phoenix at Las Vegas, Semifinal, Game 2

On Radio and Internet

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Billings Senior at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL 93.3 FM & kurlradio.com

