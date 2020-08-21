Local events
MOTORSPORTS
Quarter Midgets of America, Battle at Big Sky, 9 a.m., Big Sky Speedway, quarter midget track
On TV
BASEBALL
MLB: Miami at Washington (4 p.m.) or Toronto at Tamp Bay (4:30 p.m.), MLBN
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., ESPN
MLB: Texas at Seattle (7 p.m.) or Colorado at LA. Dodgers (7:30 p.m.), MLBN
MLB: Arizona at San Francisco, 7:30 p.m., FS1
BASKETBALL
NBA: Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Toronto vs. Brooklyn, Game 3, 11:30 a.m., NBATV
NBA: Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Denver vs. Utah, Game 3, 2 p.m., TNT
NBA: Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Boston vs. Philadelphia, Game 3, 4:30 p.m., TNT
NBA: Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 3, 7 p.m., TNT
WNBA: Minnesota vs. Phoenix, 8 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, second round, 8 a.m., GOLF
Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, second round, 11 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, second round, 1 p.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops' Big Cedar Lodge, final round, 5:30 p.m., GOLF
HOCKEY
NHL: Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Philadelphia vs. Montreal, Game 6, 5 p.m., NBCSN
NHL: Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, St. Louis vs. Vancouver, Game 6, 7:45 p.m., NBCSN
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga Live, 11 a.m., FS2
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Bellator 244, Ryan Bader vs. Vadim Nemkov, light heavyweights, 8 p.m., Paramount
MOTORSPORTS
IndyCar: Indy 500 Carb Day, final practice, 9 a.m., NBCSN
NASCAR: Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, The KDI Office Technology 200, 3 p.m., FS1
SOCCER
UEFA Europa League: Sevilla vs. Inter Milan, final, 1 p.m., CBSSN
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!