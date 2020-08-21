 Skip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Local events

MOTORSPORTS

Quarter Midgets of America, Battle at Big Sky, 9 a.m., Big Sky Speedway, quarter midget track

On TV

BASEBALL

MLB: Miami at Washington (4 p.m.) or Toronto at Tamp Bay (4:30 p.m.), MLBN

MLB: Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 6 p.m., ESPN

MLB: Texas at Seattle (7 p.m.) or Colorado at LA. Dodgers (7:30 p.m.), MLBN

MLB: Arizona at San Francisco, 7:30 p.m., FS1

BASKETBALL

NBA: Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Toronto vs. Brooklyn, Game 3, 11:30 a.m., NBATV

NBA: Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Denver vs. Utah, Game 3, 2 p.m., TNT

NBA: Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Boston vs. Philadelphia, Game 3, 4:30 p.m., TNT

NBA: Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, L.A. Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 3, 7 p.m., TNT

WNBA: Minnesota vs. Phoenix, 8 p.m., CBSSN

GOLF

LPGA Tour: The AIG Women's Open, second round, 8 a.m., GOLF

Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, second round, 11 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour: The Northern Trust, second round, 1 p.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops' Big Cedar Lodge, final round, 5:30 p.m., GOLF

HOCKEY

NHL: Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Philadelphia vs. Montreal, Game 6, 5 p.m., NBCSN

NHL: Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, St. Louis vs. Vancouver, Game 6, 7:45 p.m., NBCSN

HORSE RACING

NYRA: Saratoga Live, 11 a.m., FS2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

Bellator 244, Ryan Bader vs. Vadim Nemkov, light heavyweights, 8 p.m., Paramount

MOTORSPORTS

IndyCar: Indy 500 Carb Day, final practice, 9 a.m., NBCSN

NASCAR: Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, The KDI Office Technology 200, 3 p.m., FS1

SOCCER

UEFA Europa League: Sevilla vs. Inter Milan, final, 1 p.m., CBSSN

