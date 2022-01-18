 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BASKETBALL

High school boys: Billings West at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Lewistown at Billings Central, 7 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Central at Lewistown, 7 p.m.

WRESTLING

Girls high school: Billings West at Billings Senior, 6 p.m. 

Boys high school: Billings West at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 6 p.m.

On TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Baylor at West Virginia

5 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Miami

BTN — IUPUI at Ohio St.

CBSSN — Davidson at VCU

ESPN — Kansas at Oklahoma

ESPN2 — Maryland at Michigan

ESPNU — Missouri at Mississippi

FS1 — Butler at UConn

SECN — South Carolina at Arkansas

7 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Syracuse

BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern

CBSSN — Air Force at Boise St.

ESPN — Duke at Florida St.

ESPNU — Iowa St. at Texas Tech

SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Utah St. at Fresno St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

Noon

ACCN — Duke at Miami

3 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech

NBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

NBATV — Minnesota at New York

8 p.m.

NBATV — Detroit at Golden State

SOCCER (MEN'S)

12:45 p.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Glasgow at FC Aberdeen

1 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Brighton & Hove Albion

TENNIS

Noon

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia

On Radio and Internet

 SPORTS TALK

Cat Chat: KGHL (790 AM 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com 

BASKETBALL

High school boys: Billings West at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school girls: Billings Central at Lewistown, 7 p.m., KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM) or kjcrradio.com

