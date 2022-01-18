Local events
BASKETBALL
High school boys: Billings West at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Lewistown at Billings Central, 7 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Central at Lewistown, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING
Girls high school: Billings West at Billings Senior, 6 p.m.
Boys high school: Billings West at Billings Senior, 7 p.m.
High school: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 6 p.m.
On TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Baylor at West Virginia
5 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Miami
BTN — IUPUI at Ohio St.
CBSSN — Davidson at VCU
ESPN — Kansas at Oklahoma
ESPN2 — Maryland at Michigan
ESPNU — Missouri at Mississippi
FS1 — Butler at UConn
SECN — South Carolina at Arkansas
7 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Syracuse
BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern
CBSSN — Air Force at Boise St.
ESPN — Duke at Florida St.
ESPNU — Iowa St. at Texas Tech
SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Utah St. at Fresno St.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
Noon
ACCN — Duke at Miami
3 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
NBATV — Minnesota at New York
8 p.m.
NBATV — Detroit at Golden State
SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:45 p.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Glasgow at FC Aberdeen
1 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Brighton & Hove Albion
TENNIS
Noon
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne, Australia
On Radio and Internet
SPORTS TALK
Cat Chat: KGHL (790 AM 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com
BASKETBALL
KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
KJCR (1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM) or kjcrradio.com