Local events

BASEBALL

College: Western Washington at MSU Billings, noon, Dehler Park (2)

FREESTYLE MOTORSPORTS

Big Air Bash: First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, 7:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

College: Northwest Nazarene at MSU Billings, noon (2)

High school: Billings Senior at Bozeman, 1 p.m.

High school: Great Falls at Billings Skyview, 2 p.m.

High school: Billings West at Bozeman Gallatin, noon

High school: Billings Central, Lockwood at Lewistown Invitational

TENNIS

High school: Belgrade at Billings Senior, 9 a.m., Pioneer Park

High school: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings West, 9 a.m. (girls at Yellowstone Country Club; boys at Rose Park)

High school: Bozeman at Billings Skyview, 9 a.m. (girls at Skyview; boys at Castle Rock)

High school: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 1 p.m., Pioneer Park

High school: Bozeman Gallatin at Billings Skyview, 1 p.m. (girls at Skyview; boys at Castle Rock)

High school: Belgrade at Billings West, 1 p.m. (girls at Yellowstone Country Club; boys at Rose Park)

High school: Billings Central at Livingston Invitational

TRACK AND FIELD

High school: Lockwood at Lewistown Invitational, 10 a.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

USA — IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship: The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, Long Beach Street Circuit, Long Beach, Calif.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va.

6 p.m.

CNBC — AMA Supercross: Round 13, St. Louis

BOXING

8 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Mikaela Mayer vs. Jennifer Han (Super-Featherweights), Costa Mesa, Calif.

SHO — Showtime Championship Main Card: Erickson Lubin vs. Sebastian Fundora (Super-Welterweights), Las Vegas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.

ACCN — Boston College Spring Game: From Boston

10 a.m.

BTN — Purdue Spring Game: From West Lafayette, Ind.

11 a.m.

ACCN — Clemson Spring Game: From Clemson, S.C.

Noon

BTN — Nebraska Spring Game: From Lincoln, Neb.

1 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina Spring Game: From Chapel Hill, N.C.

PAC-12N — Arizona Spring Game: From Tucson, Ariz.

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford Spring Game: From Stanford, Calif.

3 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. Spring Game: From Tallahassee, Fla.

5 p.m.

ACCN — NC State Spring Game: From Raleigh, N.C. (Taped)

7 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh Spring Game: From Pittsburgh (Taped)

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Frozen Four: Denver vs. Minnesota St., Championship, Boston

GOLF

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Masters, Third Round, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

2:30 p.m.

NBC — The Wood Memorial, The Blue Grass Stakes, and The Santa Anita Derby

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at Detroit OR Baltimore at Tampa Bay

12:10 p.m.

ROOT — Seattle at Minnesota

2 p.m.

FS1 — Boston at NY Yankees

5 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Washington OR Cincinnati at Atlanta

8 p.m.

MLBN — Houston at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

NBATV — New Orleans at Memphis

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Golden State at San Antonio

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

ABC — Washington at Pittsburgh

5 p.m.

NHLN — Ottawa at NY Rangers

8 p.m.

Altitude — Colorado at Edmonton

ROOT — Arizona at Vegas

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: New England at Inter Miami CF

5:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: LA FC at LA Galaxy

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

3:30 p.m.

FOX — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Uzbekistan, Columbus, Ohio

TENNIS

11:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Semifinals

