Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

{{featured_button_text}}

Local events

GOLF

High school boys: Billings Invitational, noon, Lake Hills

High school girls: Billings Invitational, 11 a.m., Yegen

On TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

AFL: North Melbourne at Collingwood, 3 a.m., ESPN2

BASEBALL

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 5 p.m., FS1

MLB: Colorado at Arizona, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

BASKETBALL

NBA Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 11:30 a.m., NBATV

NBA Western Conference First Round: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 2 p.m., TNT

NBA Eastern Conference First Round: Indiana vs. Miami, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 4:30 p.m., TNT

NBA Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers vs. Portland, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 7 p.m., TNT

GOLF

EPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom (taped), 3 a.m., GOLF

PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Series, First Round, Ozarks National Golf Course, Hollister, Mo., 4 p.m., GOLF

TENNIS

Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds, 9 a.m., TENNIS

TRACK AND FIELD

IAAF Diamond League: The BAUHAUS-galan Meet, Stockholm Olympic Stadium, Stockholm (taped), 12:30 p.m., NBCSN

