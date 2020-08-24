× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Local events

GOLF

High school boys: Billings Invitational, noon, Lake Hills

High school girls: Billings Invitational, 11 a.m., Yegen

On TV

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

AFL: North Melbourne at Collingwood, 3 a.m., ESPN2

BASEBALL

MLB: Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 5 p.m., FS1

MLB: Colorado at Arizona, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

BASKETBALL

NBA Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 11:30 a.m., NBATV

NBA Western Conference First Round: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 2 p.m., TNT

NBA Eastern Conference First Round: Indiana vs. Miami, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 4:30 p.m., TNT