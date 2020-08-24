Local events
GOLF
High school boys: Billings Invitational, noon, Lake Hills
High school girls: Billings Invitational, 11 a.m., Yegen
On TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL: North Melbourne at Collingwood, 3 a.m., ESPN2
BASEBALL
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 5 p.m., FS1
MLB: Colorado at Arizona, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
BASKETBALL
NBA Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 11:30 a.m., NBATV
NBA Western Conference First Round: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 2 p.m., TNT
NBA Eastern Conference First Round: Indiana vs. Miami, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 4:30 p.m., TNT
NBA Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers vs. Portland, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 7 p.m., TNT
GOLF
EPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Wales Open, Final Round, Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, United Kingdom (taped), 3 a.m., GOLF
PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Series, First Round, Ozarks National Golf Course, Hollister, Mo., 4 p.m., GOLF
TENNIS
Cincinnati-ATP/WTA, Early Rounds, 9 a.m., TENNIS
TRACK AND FIELD
IAAF Diamond League: The BAUHAUS-galan Meet, Stockholm Olympic Stadium, Stockholm (taped), 12:30 p.m., NBCSN
