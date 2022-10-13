 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local Events

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Billings City Meet, noon, Amend Park

FOOTBALL

High school: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

College men: MSU Billings at Saint Martin’s, 2 p.m.

College women: Simon Fraser at MSU Billings, Yellowjacket Soccer Field, noon

High school boys: Billings Senior at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Billings West at Belgrade, 5 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Senior at Billings Skyview, 5 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Billings West at Belgrade, 3 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: MSU Billings at Alaska, 4 p.m.

High school: Billings Senior at Bozeman, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings Skyview at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m.

High school: Billings West at Great Falls, 7 p.m.

GOLF

College: Grob Cup & Spalding Cup, Rocky Mountain College vs. Montana State Billings

On TV

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPN — Temple at UCF

FS1 — Baylor at West Virginia

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Morgan St. at NC Central

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Florida St.

BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.

5 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi

6 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech

BTN — Purdue at Iowa

GOLF

9 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Second Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Japan

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Seattle at Houston, Game 2

5:30 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at NY Yankees, Game 2

NBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Memphis at Detroit

NFL FOOTBALL

6:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Washington at Chicago

TENNIS

6 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Early Rounds

Radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

High school: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Billings Skyview at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com

High school: Columbus at Huntley Project, 6:30 p.m., ycnsports.com

High school: Red Lodge at Shepherd, 6:30 p.m., ycnsports.com

