Local Events
CROSS COUNTRY
High school: Billings City Meet, noon, Amend Park
FOOTBALL
High school: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College men: MSU Billings at Saint Martin’s, 2 p.m.
College women: Simon Fraser at MSU Billings, Yellowjacket Soccer Field, noon
High school boys: Billings Senior at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., Amend Park
High school boys: Billings West at Belgrade, 5 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Senior at Billings Skyview, 5 p.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Billings West at Belgrade, 3 p.m.
People are also reading…
VOLLEYBALL
College: MSU Billings at Alaska, 4 p.m.
High school: Billings Senior at Bozeman, 7 p.m.
High school: Billings Skyview at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m.
High school: Billings West at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
GOLF
College: Grob Cup & Spalding Cup, Rocky Mountain College vs. Montana State Billings
On TV
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN — Temple at UCF
FS1 — Baylor at West Virginia
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Morgan St. at NC Central
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Florida St.
BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.
5 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi
6 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech
BTN — Purdue at Iowa
GOLF
9 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Second Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Japan
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Seattle at Houston, Game 2
5:30 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at NY Yankees, Game 2
NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Memphis at Detroit
NFL FOOTBALL
6:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Washington at Chicago
TENNIS
6 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Early Rounds
Radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
High school: Billings Skyview at Belgrade, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Billings Skyview at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com
High school: Columbus at Huntley Project, 6:30 p.m., ycnsports.com
High school: Red Lodge at Shepherd, 6:30 p.m., ycnsports.com