Local Events
BASKETBALL
College men: Montana at Idaho State, 7 p.m.
College men: Montana State at Weber State, 7 p.m.
College men: Montana State-Northern at Rocky Mountain College, 7 p.m.
College men: MSU Billings at Western Oregon, 8:30 p.m.
College women: Idaho State at Montana, 7 p.m.
College women: Weber State at Montana State, 7 p.m.
College women: Montana State-Northern at Rocky Mountain College, 5 p.m.
High school boys: Great Falls at Billings West, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Lockwood at Shepherd, 6:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
High school boys: Billings Central at Lewistown, 7 p.m.
High school girls: Billings West at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
High school girls: Lockwood at Shepherd, 5 p.m.
High school girls: Lewistown at Billings Central, 7 p.m.
BASEBALL
College: MSU Billings at Cal State San Marcos, 2 p.m.
WRESTLING
College men: University of Providence vs. Montana State-Northern, 7:30 p.m., Lockwood High School
On TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
3 p.m.
ESPNU — Sacred Heart at St. Francis (Pa.)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Iowa at Purdue
ESPNU — Gardner-Webb at Radford
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Middle Tennessee at W. Kentucky
FS1 — Northwestern at Ohio St.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — San Francisco at Gonzaga
ESPNU — S. Indiana at Tennessee Tech
PAC-12N — UCLA at Oregon St.
8 p.m.
CBSSN — BYU at Pepperdine
FS1 — Arizona St. at Stanford
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Southern Cal at Oregon
ESPNU — UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St.
PAC-12N — Arizona at California
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Notre Dame
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Indiana
5 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Florida
6 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Wake Forest
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Northwestern
7 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Vanderbilt
7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Stanford at Arizona
GOLF
1:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, First Round, TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.
10:30 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Singapore Classic, Second Round, Laguna National Golf Resort Club, Singapore
NBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
TNT — Chicago at Brooklyn
8 p.m.
TNT — Milwaukee at LA Lakers
NFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
NBC — The 12th Annual NFL Honors: From Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
ESPN — Colorado at Tampa Bay
SOCCER (MEN'S)
12:50 p.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: Lens at Lorient, Round of 16
On Radio and Internet
BASKETBALL
College men: Montana State at Weber State, 7 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and mighty790.com
High school boys: Great Falls at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school boys: Huntley Project at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., ycnradio.com and ycnsports.com
High school boys: Lockwood at Shepherd, 6:30 p.m., ycnradio.com and ycnsports.com
High school girls: Huntley Project at Columbus, 6 p.m., ycnradio.com and ycnsports.com
High school girls: Lockwood at Shepherd, 5 p.m., ycnradio.com and ycnsports.com