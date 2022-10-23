 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Events

No local events scheduled

On TV

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Aramco United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

12:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

Noon

SECN — Alabama at Georgia

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Michigan

ESPNU — Louisville at Pittsburgh

Noon

SECN — South Carolina at LSU

1 p.m.

ESPNU — Kentucky at Texas A&M

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at California

FIGURE SKATING

Noon

E! — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America, Norwood, Mass.

GOLF

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Final Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Playoff ‥1), Final Round, James River Course, Henrico, Va. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 5

5 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 4

NBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

NBATV — Washington at Cleveland

8 p.m.

NBATV — Phoenix at LA Clippers

NFL FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

FOX — Green Bay at Washington

2:05 p.m.

CBS — NY Jets at Denver

2:25 p.m.

FOX — Seattle at LA Chargers

6:15 p.m.

NBC — Pittsburgh at Miami

NHL HOCKEY

3 p.m.

ESPN — Anaheim at Detroit

SOCCER (MEN'S)

11 a.m.

ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: NY City FC at Montréal, Semifinal

6 p.m.

ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Austin, Semifinal

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: San Diego FC at Portland FC, Semifinal

5:30 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: Kansas City at OL Reign, Semifinal

TENNIS

8 a.m.

TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Finals

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Final

 

 

