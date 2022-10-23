Local Events
No local events scheduled
On TV
AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The Aramco United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
12:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
Noon
SECN — Alabama at Georgia
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Michigan
ESPNU — Louisville at Pittsburgh
Noon
SECN — South Carolina at LSU
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Kentucky at Texas A&M
2 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at California
FIGURE SKATING
Noon
E! — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America, Norwood, Mass.
GOLF
12:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Final Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Playoff ‥1), Final Round, James River Course, Henrico, Va. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 5
5 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 4
NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
NBATV — Washington at Cleveland
8 p.m.
NBATV — Phoenix at LA Clippers
NFL FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
FOX — Green Bay at Washington
2:05 p.m.
CBS — NY Jets at Denver
2:25 p.m.
FOX — Seattle at LA Chargers
6:15 p.m.
NBC — Pittsburgh at Miami
NHL HOCKEY
3 p.m.
ESPN — Anaheim at Detroit
SOCCER (MEN'S)
11 a.m.
ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: NY City FC at Montréal, Semifinal
6 p.m.
ESPN — MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Austin, Semifinal
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: San Diego FC at Portland FC, Semifinal
5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: Kansas City at OL Reign, Semifinal
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Finals
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA Final