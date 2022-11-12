Local Events
BASKETBALL
College men: MSU Billings vs. Cal State San Marcos, Lacey, Washington, 10 a.m.
College women: MSU Billings vs. Chaminade, Honolulu, Hawaii, 1 p.m.
College women: Montana State at BYU, 2 p.m.
College women: Rocky Mountain College at Vanguard, 1 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College: Montana Western at Rocky Mountain College, Herb Klindt Field, 1 p.m.
College: Eastern Washington at Montana, Washington-Grizzly, 1 p.m.
College: Montana State at Cal Poly, 6 p.m.
High school: Class A playoffs, semifinal, Billings Central at Hamilton, 1 p.m.
MOTORSPORTS
Dream Chaser's Racing Supercross Championship, 6:30 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
VOLLEYBALL
College: Simon Fraser at MSU Billings, 1 p.m.
High school: State tournament, Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, Bozeman
On TV
AUTO RACING
8:25 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil
12:25 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Grand Prix Sprint, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
10 a.m.
FS2 — St. Peter's at Seton Hall
4 p.m.
FS2 — Lafayette at St. John's
6 p.m.
FS2 — Northeastern at Providence
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.
NBC — Shamrock Classic: California vs. Notre Dame, St. Louis
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
ABC — Notre Dame vs. Navy, Baltimore
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia
BTN — Rutgers at Michigan St.
CBS — Missouri at Tennessee
CBSSN — Liberty at UConn
ESPN — LSU at Arkansas
ESPN2 — Purdue at Illinois
ESPNU — SMU at South Florida
FOX — Indiana at Ohio St.
FS1 — Oklahoma at West Virginia
SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky
1 p.m.
Montana CW — Eastern Washington at Montana
SWX — Montana Western at Rocky Mountain College
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Nebraska at Michigan
ACCN — Boston College at NC State
BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota
CBS — Alabama at Mississippi
CBSSN — New Mexico at Air Force
ESPN — Louisville at Clemson
ESPN2 — UCF at Tulane
ESPNU — Iowa St. at Oklahoma St.
FOX — Maryland at Penn St.
FS1 — Wisconsin at Iowa
NFLN — Army at Troy
PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Washington St.
2 p.m.
SECN — South Carolina at Florida
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Wyoming at Colorado St.
ESPN — Georgia at Mississippi St.
FOX — Washington at Oregon
FS1 — Kansas St. at Baylor
5:30 p.m.
ABC — TCU at Texas
ESPN2 — North Carolina at Wake Forest
ESPNU — Southern Miss. at Coastal Carolina
SECN — Texas A&M at Auburn
6 p.m.
KTVQ — Montana State at Cal Poly
ACCN — Florida St. at Syracuse
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Oregon St.
8 p.m.
ESPN — Stanford at Utah
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise St. at Nevada
FOX — Arizona at UCLA
FS1 — San Jose St. at San Diego St.
9 p.m.
ESPNU — SC State at Howard (Taped)
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
SWX — Frontier Conference championship match (tape-delay)
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, Third Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cadence Bank Houston Open, Third Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Playoff 3), Third Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix
HORSE RACING
9:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
Noon
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
NBATV — Houston at New Orleans
NHL HOCKEY
11 a.m.
NHLN — Ottawa at Philadelphia
5 p.m.
NHLN — Pittsburgh at Montreal
TENNIS
6 p.m.
TENNIS — All American Cup
On Radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
College: Eastern Washington at Montana, 1 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com
High school: Class A playoffs, semifinal, Billings Central at Hamilton, 1 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com
High school: Playoffs, 6-Man, semifinals, Bridger at Big Sandy, 1 p.m. KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com (Stream 1)
College: Montana State at Cal Poly, 6 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com
VOLLEYBALL
High school: All Billings Senior and Billings West matches at Class AA state tournament, kurlradio.com
High school: All Huntley Project and Shepherd matches at Class B state tournament, ycnsports.com