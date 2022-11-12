Local Events

BASKETBALL

College men: MSU Billings vs. Cal State San Marcos, Lacey, Washington, 10 a.m.

College women: MSU Billings vs. Chaminade, Honolulu, Hawaii, 1 p.m.

College women: Montana State at BYU, 2 p.m.

College women: Rocky Mountain College at Vanguard, 1 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College: Montana Western at Rocky Mountain College, Herb Klindt Field, 1 p.m.

College: Eastern Washington at Montana, Washington-Grizzly, 1 p.m.

College: Montana State at Cal Poly, 6 p.m.

High school: Class A playoffs, semifinal, Billings Central at Hamilton, 1 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

Dream Chaser's Racing Supercross Championship, 6:30 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

VOLLEYBALL

College: Simon Fraser at MSU Billings, 1 p.m.

High school: State tournament, Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, Bozeman

On TV

AUTO RACING

8:25 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil

12:25 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Grand Prix Sprint, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

FS2 — St. Peter's at Seton Hall

4 p.m.

FS2 — Lafayette at St. John's

6 p.m.

FS2 — Northeastern at Providence

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

2 p.m.

NBC — Shamrock Classic: California vs. Notre Dame, St. Louis

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

ABC — Notre Dame vs. Navy, Baltimore

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Virginia

BTN — Rutgers at Michigan St.

CBS — Missouri at Tennessee

CBSSN — Liberty at UConn

ESPN — LSU at Arkansas

ESPN2 — Purdue at Illinois

ESPNU — SMU at South Florida

FOX — Indiana at Ohio St.

FS1 — Oklahoma at West Virginia

SECN — Vanderbilt at Kentucky

1 p.m.

Montana CW — Eastern Washington at Montana

SWX — Montana Western at Rocky Mountain College

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Nebraska at Michigan

ACCN — Boston College at NC State

BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota

CBS — Alabama at Mississippi

CBSSN — New Mexico at Air Force

ESPN — Louisville at Clemson

ESPN2 — UCF at Tulane

ESPNU — Iowa St. at Oklahoma St.

FOX — Maryland at Penn St.

FS1 — Wisconsin at Iowa

NFLN — Army at Troy

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Washington St.

2 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Florida

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Wyoming at Colorado St.

ESPN — Georgia at Mississippi St.

FOX — Washington at Oregon

FS1 — Kansas St. at Baylor

5:30 p.m.

ABC — TCU at Texas

ESPN2 — North Carolina at Wake Forest

ESPNU — Southern Miss. at Coastal Carolina

SECN — Texas A&M at Auburn

6 p.m.

KTVQ — Montana State at Cal Poly

ACCN — Florida St. at Syracuse

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — California at Oregon St.

8 p.m.

ESPN — Stanford at Utah

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Boise St. at Nevada

FOX — Arizona at UCLA

FS1 — San Jose St. at San Diego St.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — SC State at Howard (Taped)

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

4 p.m.

SWX — Frontier Conference championship match (tape-delay)

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, Third Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cadence Bank Houston Open, Third Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Playoff 3), Third Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix

HORSE RACING

9:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

Noon

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Houston at New Orleans

NHL HOCKEY

11 a.m.

NHLN — Ottawa at Philadelphia

5 p.m.

NHLN — Pittsburgh at Montreal

TENNIS

6 p.m.

TENNIS — All American Cup

On Radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

College: Eastern Washington at Montana, 1 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

High school: Class A playoffs, semifinal, Billings Central at Hamilton, 1 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 FM and 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com

High school: Playoffs, 6-Man, semifinals, Bridger at Big Sandy, 1 p.m. KMXE (99.3 FM) and fm99mtn.com (Stream 1)

College: Montana State at Cal Poly, 6 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com

VOLLEYBALL

High school: All Billings Senior and Billings West matches at Class AA state tournament, kurlradio.com

High school: All Huntley Project and Shepherd matches at Class B state tournament, ycnsports.com