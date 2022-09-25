Local Events
MOTORSPORTS
Billings Motorcycle Club: Four-Hour Marathon, 10 a.m.
Yellowstone Drag Strip: MDRA State Points, Qualifying at 10 a.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 1, The MXGP & MX2, Buchanan, Mich.
Noon
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The Junior Motocross World Championship, Buchanan, Mich.
12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 2, The MX2 & Open, Buchanan, Mich.
1 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.
1:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Playoffs - Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas
2 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 3, The Open & MXGP, Buchanan, Mich.
BULL RIDING
3 P.M.
CBS — Regional Coverage: PBR Team Series: The PBR Thunder Days, Game of the Week, Ridgedale, Mo.
4 P.M.
CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The PBR Thunder Days, Day 3, Ridgedale, Mo.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
10 a.m.
ESPNU — Georgia at Florida
11 a.m.
BTN — Maryland at Rutgers
2 p.m.
ESPNU — TCU at Kansas
SECN — Mississippi at Auburn
3 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Wake Forest
5 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at NC State
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
10 a.m.
SECN — LSU at Kentucky
11 a.m.
ESPN — Purdue at Iowa
Noon
SECN — Auburn at Alabama
1 p.m.
ESPN — Louisville at Florida St.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Washington at UCLA
6 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota
FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. U.S., Group A, Sydney
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.
NBC — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Singles Matches, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Link, Pebble Beach, Calif.
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
2:45 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at Philadelphia
Noon
ROOT — Seattle at Kansas City
2 p.m.
MLBN — NY Mets at Oakland
5 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees
ESPN2 — Boston at NY Yankees (KayRod Cast)
NFL FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
CBS — Kansas City at Indianapolis
FOX — Detroit at Minnesota
2:25 p.m.
FOX — Green Bay at Tampa Bay
6:15 p.m.
NBC — San Francisco at Denver
NHL HOCKEY
Noon
NHLN — Preseason: Buffalo at Washington
4 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Winnipeg at Edmonton
7 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Vegas at Colorado
SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Andorra vs. Latvia, Group M, la Vella, Andorra
9:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Azerbaijan vs. Kazakhstan, Group K, Merdekan, Azerbaijan
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Denmark vs. France, Group A, Copenhagen, Denmark
TENNIS
6 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-ATP Singles Final
9 p.m.
TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds