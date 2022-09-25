 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Denny Menholt Chevrolet Sports
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local Events

MOTORSPORTS

Billings Motorcycle Club: Four-Hour Marathon, 10 a.m.

Yellowstone Drag Strip: MDRA State Points, Qualifying at 10 a.m. 

On TV

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 1, The MXGP & MX2, Buchanan, Mich.

Noon

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The Junior Motocross World Championship, Buchanan, Mich.

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 2, The MX2 & Open, Buchanan, Mich.

People are also reading…

1 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Betway NHRA Carolina Nationals, zMAX Dragway, Concord, N.C.

1:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Playoffs - Round of 12, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas

2 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: Nations Race 3, The Open & MXGP, Buchanan, Mich.

BULL RIDING

3 P.M.

CBS — Regional Coverage: PBR Team Series: The PBR Thunder Days, Game of the Week, Ridgedale, Mo.

4 P.M.

CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The PBR Thunder Days, Day 3, Ridgedale, Mo. 

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

10 a.m.

ESPNU — Georgia at Florida

11 a.m.

BTN — Maryland at Rutgers

2 p.m.

ESPNU — TCU at Kansas

SECN — Mississippi at Auburn

3 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Wake Forest

5 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at NC State

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

10 a.m.

SECN — LSU at Kentucky

11 a.m.

ESPN — Purdue at Iowa

Noon

SECN — Auburn at Alabama

1 p.m.

ESPN — Louisville at Florida St.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Oregon

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Washington at UCLA

6 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Minnesota

FIBA BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. U.S., Group A, Sydney

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark.

NBC — 2022 Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International, Singles Matches, Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, N.C.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Pure Insurance Championship, Final Round, Pebble Beach Golf Link, Pebble Beach, Calif.

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

2:45 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Atlanta at Philadelphia 

Noon

ROOT — Seattle at Kansas City

2 p.m.

MLBN — NY Mets at Oakland 

5 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at NY Yankees

ESPN2 — Boston at NY Yankees (KayRod Cast)

NFL FOOTBALL

11 a.m.

CBS — Kansas City at Indianapolis

FOX — Detroit at Minnesota

2:25 p.m.

FOX — Green Bay at Tampa Bay

6:15 p.m.

NBC — San Francisco at Denver

NHL HOCKEY

Noon

NHLN — Preseason: Buffalo at Washington

4 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Winnipeg at Edmonton

7 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Vegas at Colorado

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Andorra vs. Latvia, Group M, la Vella, Andorra

9:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Azerbaijan vs. Kazakhstan, Group K, Merdekan, Azerbaijan

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA Nations League Group Stage: Denmark vs. France, Group A, Copenhagen, Denmark

TENNIS

6 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-ATP Singles Final

9 p.m.

TENNIS — Seoul-ATP, Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Parma-WTA, Tallinn-WTA Early Rounds

