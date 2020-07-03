TBT: House of 'Paign vs. War Tampa, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, 6 p.m., ESPN

TBT: Team CP3 vs. Mid American Unity, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, 8 p.m., ESPN

BOXING

Top Rank, 7 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, 11 a.m., TGC

PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, 1 p.m., CBS

HORSE RACING

IHR: The English Oaks and The English Derby, Epsom Downs, Epsom, England, 8 a.m., FS1

America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS1

Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., 3 p.m., NBC and NBCSN

RUGBY

Super Rugby: Hamilton at Wellington, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

NRL: NewCastle at Manly Warringah, midnight (Sunday), FS1

SOCCER