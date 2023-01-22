Local Events
SKI RACING
College men and women: Rocky Mountain College at USSA Northern Division Qualifier Predator Cup, Bridger Bowl, 10 a.m. slalom
TRACK AND FIELD
College men and women: Montana State Bobcat Challenge, Day 2
On TV
AUTO RACING
11 p.m.
CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 3, San Diego (Taped)
BULL RIDING
6 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Gwinnett Chute Out, Championship Round, Duluth, Ga.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
10 a.m.
CBS — Michigan St. at Indiana
FOX — Butler at UConn
11 a.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
ESPN2 — Memphis at Cincinnati
FS1 — Maryland at Purdue
1 p.m.
ESPN — Temple at Houston
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Furman at Wofford
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Washington St. at Colorado
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
10 a.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Duke
CBSSN — Davidson at Duquesne
ESPNU — UMass at Dayton
11 a.m.
ABC — NC State at Louisville
SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.
Noon
ACCN — Virginia at Notre Dame
ESPNU — UCF at South Florida
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Arkansas at South Carolina
FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette
SECN — Georgia at Texas A&M
2 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at North Carolina
3 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.
ESPN2 — Texas at Baylor
PAC-12N — Colorado at Stanford
SECN — Mississippi at Auburn
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at California
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.
BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.
6 p.m.
ESPN — Utah at Oklahoma
COLLEGE WRESTLING
1 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Wisconsin
GOLF
Noon
NBC — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Final Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, La Quinta, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
6 p.m.
ESPNU — NIBC Series: Christ The King (N.Y.) vs. Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.), Queens, N.Y.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
NBATV — Brooklyn at Golden State
NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
NBATV — College Park at Fort Wayne
NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — AFC Divisional Round Playoff: Cincinnati at Buffalo
4:30 p.m.
FOX — NFC Divisional Round Playoff: Dallas at San Francisco
NHL HOCKEY
Noon
NHLN — Pittsburgh at New Jersey
5 p.m.
NHLN — Los Angeles at Chicago
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester City
9:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal
10:20 a.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: Pau at Lille, Round of 32
12:45 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at Juventus
TENNIS
8 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia
WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
3 p.m.
ESPN — FISU World University Games: Men's Ice Hockey - Gold-Medal Game, Lake Placid, N.Y.