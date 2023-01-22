 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local Events

SKI RACING

College men and women: Rocky Mountain College at USSA Northern Division Qualifier Predator Cup, Bridger Bowl, 10 a.m. slalom

TRACK AND FIELD

College men and women: Montana State Bobcat Challenge, Day 2

On TV  

AUTO RACING

11 p.m.

CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 3, San Diego (Taped)

BULL RIDING

6 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Gwinnett Chute Out, Championship Round, Duluth, Ga.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

10 a.m.

CBS — Michigan St. at Indiana

FOX — Butler at UConn

11 a.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

ESPN2 — Memphis at Cincinnati

FS1 — Maryland at Purdue

1 p.m.

ESPN — Temple at Houston

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at California

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Furman at Wofford

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Washington St. at Colorado

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

10 a.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Duke

CBSSN — Davidson at Duquesne

ESPNU — UMass at Dayton

11 a.m.

ABC — NC State at Louisville

SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.

Noon

ACCN — Virginia at Notre Dame

ESPNU — UCF at South Florida

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Arkansas at South Carolina

FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette

SECN — Georgia at Texas A&M

2 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at North Carolina

3 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.

ESPN2 — Texas at Baylor

PAC-12N — Colorado at Stanford

SECN — Mississippi at Auburn

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at California

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.

BTN — Michigan at Michigan St.

6 p.m.

ESPN — Utah at Oklahoma

COLLEGE WRESTLING

1 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Wisconsin

GOLF

Noon

NBC — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Final Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Final Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, La Quinta, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NIBC Series: Christ The King (N.Y.) vs. Archbishop Stepinac (N.Y.), Queens, N.Y.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

NBATV — Brooklyn at Golden State

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

NBATV — College Park at Fort Wayne

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — AFC Divisional Round Playoff: Cincinnati at Buffalo

4:30 p.m.

FOX — NFC Divisional Round Playoff: Dallas at San Francisco

NHL HOCKEY

Noon

NHLN — Pittsburgh at New Jersey

5 p.m.

NHLN — Los Angeles at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Manchester City

9:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal

10:20 a.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Pau at Lille, Round of 32

12:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Atalanta at Juventus

TENNIS

8 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia

WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

3 p.m.

ESPN — FISU World University Games: Men's Ice Hockey - Gold-Medal Game, Lake Placid, N.Y. 

