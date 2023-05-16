sports guide

Local Events

GOLF

High school: State B Tournament, Marias Valley Golf Course, Shelby

High school: State C Tournament, Anaconda Hills Golf Course, Great Falls

TENNIS

High school: Girls Southeast B-C, Billings

On TV

COLLEGE BASEBALL

4 p.m.

BTN — Evansville at Indiana

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOYS)

3 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO Showcase: Avon Old Farms (Conn.) vs Taft School (Conn.), Watertown, Conn.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

7 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Slovenia vs. Norway, Group B, Riga, Latvia

11 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Kazakhstan, Group B, Riga, Latvia

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.

TBS — Chicago Cubs at Houston

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at LA Dodgers OR Philadelphia at San Francisco (9:30 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — NBA Draft Lottery 2023: From New York

6:40 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Final: LA Lakers at Denver, Game 1

ESPN2 — Western Conference Final: LA Lakers at Denver, Game 1 (NBA in Stephen A.’s World)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: AC Milan at Inter Milan, Semifinals, Leg 2

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Quarterfinals, Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds

BASKETBALL

NBA playoffs

(Best-of-7) SECOND ROUND

Sunday’s result

Boston 112, Philadelphia 99

(Boston wins series 4-3)

CONFERENCE FINALS

Tuesday’s game

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s game

Miami at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday’s game

L.A. Lakers at Denver, 6:30 p.m.

Friday’s game

Miami at Boston, 6:30 p.m.

HOCKEY

NHL playoffs

SECOND ROUND (Best-of-7; x-if necessary) Eastern Conference

Florida DEF. Toronto, 4-1

G1: Florida 4, Toronto 2

G2: Florida 3, Toronto 2

G3: Florida 3, Toronto 2, OT G4: Toronto 2, Florida 1

G5: Florida 3, Toronto 2, OT Carolina DEF. New Jersey, 4-1 G1: Carolina 5, New Jersey 1

G2: Carolina 6, New Jersey 1

G3: New Jersey 8, Carolina 4

G4: Carolina 6, New Jersey 1

G5: Carolina 3, New Jersey 2, OT

WESTERN CONFERENCE

DALLAS DEF. Seattle, 4-3

G1: Seattle 5, Dallas 4, OT G2: Dallas 4, Seattle 2

G3: Seattle 7, Dallas 2 G4: Dallas 6, Seattle 3 G5: Dallas 5, Seattle 2

G6: Seattle 6, Dallas 3 G7: Dallas 2, Seattle 1

Vegas DEF. Edmonton, 4-2

G1: Vegas 6, Edmonton 4

G2: Edmonton 5, Vegas 1

G3: Vegas 5, Edmonton 1 G4: Edmonton 4, Vegas 1

G5: Vegas 4, Edmonton 3 G6: Vegas 5, Edmonton 2

CONFERENCE FINALS (Best-of-7; x-if necessary) Eastern Conference

CAROLINA VS. FLORIDA

Thursday: at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Saturday: at Carolina, 6 p.m.

May 22: at Florida, 6 p.m.

May 24: at Florida, 6 p.m.

*May 26: at Carolina, 6 p.m.

*May 26: at Florida, 6 p.m.

*May 30: at Carolina, 6 p.m.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

VEGAS VS. DALLAS Friday: at Vegas, 6:30 p.m.

May 21: at Vegas, 1 p.m.

May 23: at Dallas, 6 p.m.

May 25: at Dallas, 6 p.m.

*May 27: at Vegas, 6 p.m.

*May 29: at Dallas, 6 p.m.

*May 31: at Vegas, 7 p.m.

your sports

Big Sky State Games

National Anthem Contest finalists selected

The top five entries for the 2023 Big Sky State Games National Anthem Contest have been selected by a panel of music professionals. The five finalists are: Emly Conner (Inverness), Codi Donniaquo (Hinsdale), Emily Martinez (West Yellowstone), Jaclyn Terland (Big Timber), and Tina Phillips (Circle).

Online voting for the BSSG opening ceremonies national anthem singer is open now until June 1. Voting can be accessed online through the BSSG website at www.bigskygames.org under Programs/National Anthem Contest, or on the BSSG Facebook page. The public vote combined with the judges’ votes will determine the contest winner.

The contest winner will perform at the 38th Annual Big Sky State Games Opening Ceremonies on Friday, July 14 at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the parade of athletes begins at 7:15 p.m.

Golf

Yegen

Monday Seniors

Waltz Time

Front 9: Bob Turnquist/George Allen/Dave Cantrell/Vern Petermann—61, Russ Brown/Brent Potts/Dennis Scherer/Jim Moran—62, Russ Riesinger/Ted Rist/Greg Smith/John Schafer – 63 CP, Mike Holtz/Archie Caraveau/Jerry Black/Dennis McLuskie – 63 CP, Dave Kennedy/Richard Steiner/Michael Miller/Gary VanWingen 63 CP.

Back 9: Joe Bridges/Ron Bailey/Ray Shrader/Sam Deckert—61, Tom Shupak/Quentin Gilham/Dan Kooyman/Bill Turnquist—62, Dave Reda/Ken Foos/Doug Green/Frank Wittenberg – 63 CP, Phil Hageman/Ron Syens/Jack Payne – 63, Gary Good/Earl May/Roger Schafer/Dennis McKnire 64 CP.

Flags: John Johnson, Dan Bergstrom, Dave Hilde, Joe White, Gary Lefor, Jim Hatten.

Running

Queen Bee Montana Marathon

The 406 Race Series will host 800-plus runners at the 43rd running of the Montana Marathon held on Sunday in Billings. The USATF-certified and Boston-qualifying course travels from the open prairie in Molt to Billings’ Pioneer Park. In addition to the marathon distance, a half marathon, 10K and 5K race will also take place.

This year will feature Beast Pacing, professional pacers who have fun while helping runners reach their goals. Whether runners are shooting for a Boston qualifying time, a new PR or just want someone to run with, Beast Pacing will be there to help. Runners should look for the Beast Pacing team in their bright, neon shirts at the marathon and half marathon starting lines.

Marathoners will first catch the shuttle to Molt, and will make their way through open prairie, rolling hills, and a 1,000-foot decline in elevation.

For the second year in a row, the half marathon distance has been selected by the Road Runners Club of America as the State Championship Race. The goal of the RRCA Championship Event Series is to celebrate and shine a spotlight on well-run, community-focused events and award their top performing runners. Additional age group awards will be given by RRCA for the top performing half marathon runners.

Marathon, half marathon and 10K runners will be shuttled to their respective starts. Those running the 5K must provide their own transportation to the Rose Park starting line. The Billings YMCA will provide shuttles for the 5K participants to get back to Rose Park after the race.

All runners will make their way to the same finish line at Billings’ Pioneer Park. The Athlete Hive Finisher Expo is open to the public and will be full of vendors, refreshments, food trucks, music, a photo booth, door prizes and awards.

In addition to sponsoring the YMCA’s youth programs, the Queen Bee Montana Marathon also supports the Montana Amateur Sports Sanford-Gall scholarship program.

For information, visit montanamarathon.org or Facebook.com/montanamarathon .

Little Buzz Run

The inaugural Little Buzz Run is Saturday.

Kids ages 3-11 will dash through a closed course on the Montana State Billings campus. Choose from a ¼ mile, ½ mile, or 1-mile race to the finish line. We are excited to have FIT4MOM-Billings direct the event on race day.

All little bees will receive: a T-shirt, finisher medal and post race snacks.

A donation of $2 per registration will be given to CASA of Yellowstone County.

Visit runsignup.com/Race/MT/Billings/LittleBuzzRun to register.