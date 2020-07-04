Local events
RODEO
PRCA: Rodeo Roundup, 1 p.m., Musselshell County Fairgrounds, in Roundup
On TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
AFL: Fremantle at Adelaide, 9 p.m., FS1
AUTO RACING
Formula One: Qualifying, Red Bull Ring, Spielburg, Austria, 6:55 a.m., ESPN
IndyCar: The GMR Grand Prix, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 10 a.m., NBC
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 1 p.m., NBC
IMSA WeatherTech: The Rolex 24, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 4 p.m., NBCSN
BASKETBALL
TBT: Big X vs. Jackson TN Underdogs, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, 1 p.m., ESPN
TBT: Brotherly Love vs. Stillwater Stars, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, 3 p.m., ESPN
TBT: House of 'Paign vs. War Tampa, Round of 24, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, 6 p.m., ESPN
TBT: Team CP3 vs. Mid American Unity, Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio, 8 p.m., ESPN
BOXING
Top Rank, 7 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, 11 a.m., TGC
PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, Third Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, 1 p.m., CBS
HORSE RACING
IHR: The English Oaks and The English Derby, Epsom Downs, Epsom, England, 8 a.m., FS1
America's Day at the Races, 11 a.m., FS1
Breeders' Cup: Challenge Series, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., 3 p.m., NBC and NBCSN
RUGBY
Super Rugby: Hamilton at Wellington, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
NRL: NewCastle at Manly Warringah, midnight (Sunday), FS1
SOCCER
Premier League: Brighton at Norwich City, 5:25 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: Bournemouth at Manchester United, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN
Premier League: Arsenal at Wolverhampton, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN
The German Super Cup: Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich, Final, Olympiastadion, Berlin, 11:45 a.m., ESPN2
Premier League: Watford at Chelsea, 12:55 p.m., NBCSN
NWSL: Challenge Cup: Utah FC vs. Sky Blue FC, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, 3 p.m., CBSSN
TENNIS
The 2020 (Re)Open: Draft Kings All American Team Cup, Day 2, 10 a.m., TENNIS
The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 1, Round Robin, 1 p.m., TENNIS
The 2020 (Re)Open: Draft Kings All American Team Cup, Day 2, 4 p.m., TENNIS
