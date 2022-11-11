 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Events

BASKETBALL

College men: MSU Billings vs. Holy Names, Lacey, Washington, 2 p.m.

College men: Montana at Xavier, 6 p.m.

College women: MSU Billings vs. Hawaii Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, 3 p.m.

College women: Montana at Colorado State, 5 p.m.

College women: Rocky Mountain College at San Diego Christian, 6 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: Frontier Conference Tournament, Butte

High school: State tournament, Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, Bozeman

On TV

AUTO RACING

8:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil

11:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Veterans Classic: Houston vs. St. Joseph's, Annapolis, Md.

FS2 — Boston U. at UConn

4:30 p.m.

ACCN — SC-Upstate at Duke

ESPN — Armed Forces Classic: Michigan St. vs. Gonzaga, From the USS Abraham Lincoln, San Diego

5 p.m.

BTN — Austin Peay at Purdue

ESPNU — Villanova at Temple

PAC-12N — Kansas St. at California

SECN — Duquesne at Kentucky

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Stanford at Wisconsin

6 p.m.

FS2 — Montana at Xavier

6:30 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia at Wake Forest

CBSSN — Veterans Classic: Princeton at Navy

7 p.m.

BTN — Kansas City at Illinois

ESPNU — E. Michigan vs. Michigan, Detroit

PAC-12N — Southern U. at Arizona

8 p.m.

FS2 — W. Illinois at DePaul

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Long Beach St. at UCLA

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Kansas St. vs. Wisconsin, Milwaukee

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Carolina at Maryland

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — East Carolina at Cincinnati

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Colorado at Southern California

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Fresno St. at UNLV

COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)

11:30 a.m.

ESPNU — Boston College at Northeastern

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, Second Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cadence Bank Houston Open, Second Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Playoff 3), Second Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix

1:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Third Round, Gary Player Golf Course, Sun City, South Africa

HORSE RACING

10 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

NBATV — Denver at Boston

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Minnesota at Memphis

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NHLN — Tampa Bay at Washington

TENNIS

6 p.m.

TENNIS — All American Cup

3 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Championship; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Semifinals; All American Cup

4 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Championship; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Semifinals; All American Cup

WNBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — WNBA Draft Lottery

On Radio and Internet

VOLLEYBALL

High school: All Billings Senior and Billings West matches at Class AA state tournament, kurlradio.com

High school: All Huntley Project and Shepherd matches at Class B state tournament, ycnsports.com

