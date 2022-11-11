Local Events
BASKETBALL
College men: MSU Billings vs. Holy Names, Lacey, Washington, 2 p.m.
College men: Montana at Xavier, 6 p.m.
College women: MSU Billings vs. Hawaii Pacific, Honolulu, Hawaii, 3 p.m.
College women: Montana at Colorado State, 5 p.m.
College women: Rocky Mountain College at San Diego Christian, 6 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: Frontier Conference Tournament, Butte
High school: State tournament, Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, Bozeman
On TV
AUTO RACING
8:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil
11:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo, Brazil
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Veterans Classic: Houston vs. St. Joseph's, Annapolis, Md.
FS2 — Boston U. at UConn
4:30 p.m.
ACCN — SC-Upstate at Duke
ESPN — Armed Forces Classic: Michigan St. vs. Gonzaga, From the USS Abraham Lincoln, San Diego
5 p.m.
BTN — Austin Peay at Purdue
ESPNU — Villanova at Temple
PAC-12N — Kansas St. at California
SECN — Duquesne at Kentucky
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Stanford at Wisconsin
6 p.m.
FS2 — Montana at Xavier
6:30 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia at Wake Forest
CBSSN — Veterans Classic: Princeton at Navy
7 p.m.
BTN — Kansas City at Illinois
ESPNU — E. Michigan vs. Michigan, Detroit
PAC-12N — Southern U. at Arizona
8 p.m.
FS2 — W. Illinois at DePaul
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Long Beach St. at UCLA
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
2:30 p.m.
BTN — Kansas St. vs. Wisconsin, Milwaukee
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — South Carolina at Maryland
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — East Carolina at Cincinnati
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Colorado at Southern California
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Fresno St. at UNLV
COLLEGE HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
11:30 a.m.
ESPNU — Boston College at Northeastern
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Mississippi St.
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, Second Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla.
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Cadence Bank Houston Open, Second Round, Memorial Park Municipal Golf Course, Houston
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Charles Schwab Cup Championship (Playoff 3), Second Round, Phoenix Country Club, Phoenix
1:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Nedbank Golf Challenge, Third Round, Gary Player Golf Course, Sun City, South Africa
HORSE RACING
10 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
NBATV — Denver at Boston
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Minnesota at Memphis
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
NHLN — Tampa Bay at Washington
TENNIS
6 p.m.
TENNIS — All American Cup
3 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Championship; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Semifinals; All American Cup
4 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Next Gen ATP Finals Championship; Billie Jean King Cup Finals Semifinals; All American Cup
WNBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — WNBA Draft Lottery
On Radio and Internet
VOLLEYBALL
High school: All Billings Senior and Billings West matches at Class AA state tournament, kurlradio.com
High school: All Huntley Project and Shepherd matches at Class B state tournament, ycnsports.com