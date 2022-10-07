Local Events
FOOTBALL
High school: Billings Senior at Billings West, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
High school: Sidney at Billings Central, 7 p.m., Herb Klindt Field
High school: Laurel at Miles City, 7 p.m.
High school: Lockwood at Havre, 6 p.m.
SOCCER
College men: Rocky Mountain College at College of Idaho, 6:30 p.m.
College women: Rocky Mountain College at College of Idaho, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: Montana Western at Rocky Mountain College, 7 p.m.
High school: Great Falls at Billings Senior, 5:30 p.m.
People are also reading…
High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
College: Montana State Billings & Rocky Mountain College at Yellowjackets/Battlin' Bears Open, Amend Park, 11 a.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
8:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan
11:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Wake Forest
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Harvard at Cornell
FS1 — Nebraska at Rutgers
5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Houston at Memphis
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — UNLV at San Jose St.
FS1 — Colorado St. at Nevada
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Pittsburgh
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.
6 p.m.
SECN — Alabama at Mississippi
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Minnesota at Michigan
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Colorado
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington
GOLF
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — PGA Juniors: The Junior League Championship, Grayhawk GC, Scottsdale, Ariz.
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, First Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Second Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
7 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Second Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
SWX — Missoula Sentinel at Missoula Big Sky
8 p.m.
ESPNU — Corner Canyon (Utah) at Lone Peak (Utah)
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN — A.L. Wild Card Series: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, Game 1
Noon
ABC — N.L. Wild Card Series: Philadelphia at St. Louis, Game 1
2 p.m.
ESPN — A.L. Wild Card Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 1
6 p.m.
ESPN — N.L. Wild Card Series: San Diego at NY Mets, Game 1
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Miami at Memphis
NHL HOCKEY
Noon
NHLN — Global Series: San Jose vs. Nashville, Prague
5:30 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: Toronto at Detroit
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.
FOX — International Friendly: England vs. U.S., London
On Radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
High school: Billings Senior at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com or KBLG (105.5 FM, 910 AM), espn910.com
High school: Sidney at Billings Central, 7 p.m., (97.5 FM, 100.9 FM, 1240 AM) and billingscatholicradio.com
High school: Laurel at Miles City, 7 p.m., fm99mtn.com (Stream 2)
High school: Baker at Huntley Project, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com
High school: Red Lodge at Shepherd, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com or KMXE (99.3 FM)
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com