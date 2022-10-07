 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local Events

FOOTBALL

High school: Billings Senior at Billings West, 7 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

High school: Sidney at Billings Central, 7 p.m., Herb Klindt Field

High school: Laurel at Miles City, 7 p.m.

High school: Lockwood at Havre, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

College men: Rocky Mountain College at College of Idaho, 6:30 p.m. 

College women: Rocky Mountain College at College of Idaho, 4 p.m. 

VOLLEYBALL

College: Montana Western at Rocky Mountain College, 7 p.m. 

High school: Great Falls at Billings Senior, 5:30 p.m.

High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

College: Montana State Billings & Rocky Mountain College at Yellowjackets/Battlin' Bears Open, Amend Park, 11 a.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

8:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan

11:55 p.m. 

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

4 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Wake Forest

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Harvard at Cornell

FS1 — Nebraska at Rutgers

5:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Houston at Memphis

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — UNLV at San Jose St.

FS1 — Colorado St. at Nevada

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

6 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Pittsburgh

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.

6 p.m.

SECN — Alabama at Mississippi

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Michigan

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Colorado

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington

GOLF

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — PGA Juniors: The Junior League Championship, Grayhawk GC, Scottsdale, Ariz.

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, First Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Second Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Second Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

SWX — Missoula Sentinel at Missoula Big Sky

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Corner Canyon (Utah) at Lone Peak (Utah)

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — A.L. Wild Card Series: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, Game 1

Noon

ABC — N.L. Wild Card Series: Philadelphia at St. Louis, Game 1

2 p.m.

ESPN — A.L. Wild Card Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 1

6 p.m.

ESPN — N.L. Wild Card Series: San Diego at NY Mets, Game 1

NBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Miami at Memphis

NHL HOCKEY

Noon

NHLN — Global Series: San Jose vs. Nashville, Prague

5:30 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: Toronto at Detroit

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.

FOX — International Friendly: England vs. U.S., London

On Radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

High school: Billings Senior at Billings West, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com or KBLG (105.5 FM, 910 AM), espn910.com

High school: Sidney at Billings Central, 7 p.m., (97.5 FM, 100.9 FM, 1240 AM) and billingscatholicradio.com

High school: Laurel at Miles City, 7 p.m., fm99mtn.com (Stream 2)

High school: Baker at Huntley Project, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com

High school: Red Lodge at Shepherd, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com or KMXE (99.3 FM)

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., ycnsports.com

