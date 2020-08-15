Local events
GOLF
Montana Men's State Mid-Amateur, Laurel Golf Club
On TV
AUTO RACING
Formula One: Qualifying, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain, 6:55 a.m., ESPN
IndyCar: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, 1 p.m., NBC
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The UNOH 188, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., 1 p.m., NBCSN
BASEBALL
High school: GEICO City Series, TBD, Third-Place Game, Glendale, Wis., 10 a.m., ESPNU
High school: GEICO City Series, TBD, Championship, Glendale, Wis., 1 p.m., ESPNU
MLB: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 4 p.m., FS1
MLB: Boston at NY Yankees or Oakland at San Francisco, 5 p.m., FOX
LA Dodgers at LA Angels or Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:30 p.m., MLBN
BASKETBALL
WNBA: Washington vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 10 a.m., ESPN
WNBA: Los Angeles vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., noon, ESPN
NBA: Western Conference Play-In, Memphis vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., 12:30 p.m., ABC
WNBA: New York vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., 4 p.m., CBSSN
BOXING
Top Rank: Carl Frampton vs. Darren Traynor (Lightweights), BT Sport Studios, Stratford, London, 2 p.m., ESPN
Showtime Championship: David Benavidez vs. Alexis Angulo (Super Middleweights), Uncasville, Conn., 7 p.m., Showtime
GOLF
LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, 5 a.m., TGC
PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., 11 a.m., TGC
PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., 1 p.m., CBS
PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Players Championship, Third Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio, 1 p.m., TGC
Korn Ferry Tour: The Boise Open, Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho, 3 p.m., TGC
U.S. Amateur: Semifinals, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore., 5 p.m., TGC
HOCKEY
NHL: Eastern Conference First Round, Boston vs. Carolina, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 10 a.m., NBC
NHL: Western Conference First Round, Colorado vs. Arizona, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 1 p.m., CNBC
NHL: Eastern Conference First Round, Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
NHL: Western Conference First Round, Vegas vs. Chicago, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, 6 p.m., NBC
HORSE RACING
NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 11 a.m., FS1
Breeder's Cup: Challenge Series, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 3 p.m., NBC
NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., 4 p.m., FS2
UFC 252 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Apex, Las Vegas, 5 p.m., ESPN
RUGBY
RFL: Warrington at Huddersfield, 6 a.m., FS2
RFL: Catalans at Salford, 9:15 a.m., FS2
RFL: Leeds at Wigan, 11:30 a.m., FS2
SOCCER
Liga MX: Necaxa at Monterrey, 8 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
Lexington-WTA Semifinals, 9 a.m., TENNIS
