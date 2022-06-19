Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Great Falls, 4 p.m.
Legion: Helena at Billings Scarlets, Dehler Park, 10 a.m.
RODEO
NRA: Wilsall Rodeo, Wilsall
PRCA: Belt
PRCA: Jordan Match Xtreme Bronc Ride
On TV
AUTO RACING
9:30 a.m.
CNBC — Nitro RX: Round 1, Lydden Hill, Canterbury, United Kingdom (Taped)
10:30 a.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The AWS Canada Grand Prix, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada
11:30 a.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The German Grand Prix, Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany (Taped)
1 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ESPN — College World Series: Texas A&M vs. Texas, Game 5, Omaha, Neb.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Notre Dame, Game 6, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
8 a.m.
USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.
10 a.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Toronto OR St. Louis at Boston
2:10 p.m.
ROOT — L.A. Angels at Seattle
2:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at LA Dodgers OR Minnesota at Arizona (Joined in Progress)
5 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago White Sox at Houston
SOCCER (MEN'S)
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Atlanta United
4 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Sporting KC at Nashville SC
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: San Diego FC at N.J./N.Y. Gotham FC
USFL FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
USA — Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala.
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — New Orleans vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala.
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN — Seattle at New York
Noon
CBS — Connecticut at Washington
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Minnesota at Las Vegas
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Great Falls, 4 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com