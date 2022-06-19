 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Great Falls, 4 p.m.

Legion: Helena at Billings Scarlets, Dehler Park, 10 a.m. 

RODEO

NRA: Wilsall Rodeo, Wilsall

PRCA: Belt

PRCA: Jordan Match Xtreme Bronc Ride

On TV 

AUTO RACING

9:30 a.m.

CNBC — Nitro RX: Round 1, Lydden Hill, Canterbury, United Kingdom (Taped)

10:30 a.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The AWS Canada Grand Prix, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, Canada

11:30 a.m.

CNBC — FIM MotoGP: The German Grand Prix, Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Germany (Taped)

1 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ESPN — College World Series: Texas A&M vs. Texas, Game 5, Omaha, Neb.

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — College World Series: Oklahoma vs. Notre Dame, Game 6, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

8 a.m.

USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.

10 a.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer Classic, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Toronto OR St. Louis at Boston

2:10 p.m.

ROOT — L.A. Angels at Seattle

2:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at LA Dodgers OR Minnesota at Arizona (Joined in Progress)

5 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago White Sox at Houston

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Atlanta United

4 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Sporting KC at Nashville SC

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

2 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: San Diego FC at N.J./N.Y. Gotham FC

USFL FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

USA — Michigan vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala.

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — New Orleans vs. Houston, Birmingham, Ala.

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — Seattle at New York

Noon

CBS — Connecticut at Washington

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Minnesota at Las Vegas

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings Mustangs at Great Falls, 4 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

 

