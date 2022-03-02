 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BASKETBALL

College men: Great Northwest Athletic Conference tournament, at Seattle and Lacey, Wash.

College women: Montana at Northern Colorado, 6 p.m.

College women: Montana State at Sacramento State, 8 p.m.

College women: Great Northwest Athletic Conference tournament, at Seattle and Lacey, Wash.

High school: Southern B, First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

High school: Southern C, Custer County High School, Miles City

High school: Eastern C, Sidney High School, Miles City

On TV

AHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NHLN — Abbotsford at Toronto

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at St. John's

5 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Clemson

BTN — Rutgers at Indiana

CBSSN — Georgetown at Seton Hall

ESPN2 — Notre Dame at Florida St.

ESPNU — W. Kentucky at Marshall

SECN — Texas A&M at Alabama

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — UConn at Creighton

7 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Boston College

BTN — Minnesota at Maryland

CBSSN — Marquette at DePaul

ESPN2 — LSU at Arkansas

ESPNU — Wichita St. at Tulsa

SECN — Auburn vs. Mississippi

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Wyoming at UNLV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

10 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M, First Round, Nashville, Tenn.

Noon

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Penn St., First Round, Indianapolis

12:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Auburn vs. Alabama, First Round, Nashville, Tenn.

1 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Washington vs. Colorado, First Round, Las Vegas

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Illinois vs. Wisconsin, First Round, Indianapolis

3:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona St. vs. Oregon St., First Round, Las Vegas

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Southern Cal vs. UCLA, First Round, Las Vegas

9:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Utah, First Round, Las Vegas

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN'S)

12:30 p.m.

GOLF — The Darius Rucker Intercollegiate: Final Round, Hilton Head Island, S.C.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN'S)

2:30 p.m.

ACCN — Army at Syracuse

GOLF

7:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women's World Championship, First Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Sentosa, Singapore

NBA BASKETBALL

5:45 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Philadelphia

8:05 p.m.

ESPN — Portland at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

5:30 p.m.

TNT — St. Louis at NY Rangers

8 p.m.

TNT — Nashville at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Santos Laguna

TENNIS

10:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds

The key dates for March Madness

