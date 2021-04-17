Local events
BASEBALL
College: NW Nazarene at Montana State Billings, noon and 3 p.m.
BIG SKY STATE GAMES
Ice hockey: Female tournament, Centennial Ice Arena
Dance Sports (Stage events): Pub Station
FOOTBALL
College: Portland State at Montana, 11 a.m.
SOFTBALL
High school: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, noon
High school: Billings West at Great Falls, noon
High school: Billings Senior at Bozeman, 4 p.m.
High school: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 2 p.m.
High school: Livingston at Billings Central, 4:30 p.m., Ben Steele
TENNIS
High school: Billings Central at Hardin, 9 a.m.
TRACK & FIELD
High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview, noon
High school: Billings Senior at Belgrade, 11 a.m.
High school: Billings West at Bozeman Gallatin, 11 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: NAIA Volleyball National Championship, opening round, Bushnell University (Oregon) at Rocky Mountain College, 7 p.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The ToyotaCare 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
5 p.m.
NBCSN — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Atlanta
8 p.m.
NBCSN — IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (taped)
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee
5 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Georgia
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m.
ACCN — Miami Spring Game
10 a.m.
BTN — Ohio St. Spring Game
11 a.m.
SWX — Portland State at Montana, 11 a.m.
ESPN — Alabama Spring Game
Noon
CBSSN — Patriot League Championship: Holy Cross at Bucknell
PAC-12N — Utah Spring Game
12:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Bayou Classic: Grambling St. at Southern U.
2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern Cal Spring Game
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Alabama A&M at Alabama St.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
10 a.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Auburn
Noon
BTN — Maryland at Michigan
ESPN2 — Florida at Alabama
SECN — Mississippi St. at Missouri
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma
ESPNU — Northwestern at Iowa
3 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Pittsburgh
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington
8:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, Fla.
5 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Final Round, Ko Olina Golf Club, Kapolei, Hawaii
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
5 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
8 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Robert Whittaker vs. Kevin Gastelum (Middleweights), Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Arizona at Washington
2 p.m.
FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Boston
5 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at Miami (joined in progress)
7 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at LA Angels
ROOT — Houston at Seattle
NBA BASKETBALL
2:45 p.m.
ESPN — Utah at LA Lakers
6:30 p.m.
ABC — Golden State at Boston
NHL HOCKEY
10:30 a.m.
NHLN — Washington at Philadelphia
1 p.m.
NBC — Pittsburgh at Buffalo
5 p.m.
NHLN — Chicago at Detroit
BULL RIDING
7 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City, Okla. (taped)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
5:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Newcastle United11:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Serie A: Fiorentina at Sassuolo
4 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Austin FC at LA FC
On radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
College: Portland State at Montana, 11 a.m., KYSX (105.1 FM)
VOLLEYBALL
College: NAIA Volleyball National Championship, opening round, Bushnell University (Oregon) at Rocky Mountain College, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com