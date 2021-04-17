 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV
Sports Guide

Your guide to local sports events, plus what's on TV

Local events

BASEBALL

College: NW Nazarene at Montana State Billings, noon and 3 p.m.

BIG SKY STATE GAMES

Ice hockey: Female tournament, Centennial Ice Arena

Dance Sports (Stage events): Pub Station

FOOTBALL

College: Portland State at Montana, 11 a.m. 

SOFTBALL

High school: Billings Senior at Bozeman Gallatin, noon

High school: Billings West at Great Falls, noon

High school: Billings Senior at Bozeman, 4 p.m.

High school: Billings West at Great Falls CMR, 2 p.m.

High school: Livingston at Billings Central, 4:30 p.m., Ben Steele

TENNIS

High school: Billings Central at Hardin, 9 a.m.

TRACK & FIELD

High school: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview, noon

High school: Billings Senior at Belgrade, 11 a.m.

High school: Billings West at Bozeman Gallatin, 11 a.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: NAIA Volleyball National Championship, opening round, Bushnell University (Oregon) at Rocky Mountain College, 7 p.m. 

On TV

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The ToyotaCare 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.

5 p.m.

NBCSN — AMA Supercross: FIM World Championship, Atlanta

8 p.m.

NBCSN — IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, Ala. (taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Tennessee

5 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Georgia

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m.

ACCN — Miami Spring Game

10 a.m.

BTN — Ohio St. Spring Game

11 a.m. 

SWX — Portland State at Montana, 11 a.m. 

ESPN — Alabama Spring Game

Noon

CBSSN — Patriot League Championship: Holy Cross at Bucknell

PAC-12N — Utah Spring Game

12:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Bayou Classic: Grambling St. at Southern U.

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal Spring Game

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Alabama A&M at Alabama St.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

10 a.m. 

SECN — Kentucky at Auburn

Noon

BTN — Maryland at Michigan

ESPN2 — Florida at Alabama

SECN — Mississippi St. at Missouri

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — Texas at Oklahoma

ESPNU — Northwestern at Iowa

3 p.m.

ACCN — North Carolina at Pittsburgh

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington

8:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Washington

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Chubb Classic, Second Round, Tiburón Golf Club (Black Course), Naples, Fla.

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Final Round, Ko Olina Golf Club, Kapolei, Hawaii

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

5 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night: Robert Whittaker vs. Kevin Gastelum (Middleweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m. 

MLBN — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Arizona at Washington

2 p.m.

FS1 — Chicago White Sox at Boston

5 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Miami (joined in progress)

7 p.m.

FS1 — Minnesota at LA Angels

ROOT — Houston at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

2:45 p.m.

ESPN — Utah at LA Lakers

6:30 p.m.

ABC — Golden State at Boston

NHL HOCKEY

10:30 a.m.

NHLN — Washington at Philadelphia

1 p.m.

NBC — Pittsburgh at Buffalo

5 p.m.

NHLN — Chicago at Detroit

BULL RIDING

7 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Express Ranches Invitational, Oklahoma City, Okla. (taped)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: West Ham United at Newcastle United11:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Fiorentina at Sassuolo

4 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Austin FC at LA FC

On radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

College: Portland State at Montana, 11 a.m., KYSX (105.1 FM)

VOLLEYBALL

College: NAIA Volleyball National Championship, opening round, Bushnell University (Oregon) at Rocky Mountain College, 7 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: History of University of Montana Lady Griz coaches

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: History of University of Montana Lady Griz coaches

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News