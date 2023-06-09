Local Events

BASKETBALL

High school: Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series, girls at 5 p.m., boys at 7 p.m., at Gillette (Wyo.) College

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Glacier at Billings, 6:35 p.m.

Legion: Billings Royals at Idaho Falls Tournament

Legion: Billings Scarlets at Tulsa, Okla., tournament

RODEO

NRA Culbertson

On TV

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)

6 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA New England Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

BOXING

7 p.m.

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Verona, N.Y.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Duke at Virginia, Super Regional, Game 1

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TCU vs. Indiana St., Super Regional, Game 1, Fort Worth, Texas

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: South Carolina at Florida, Super Regional, Game 1

6 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Oral Roberts at Oregon, Super Regional, Game 1

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships: Men’s Day 2, Austin, Texas

FISHING

8 a.m.

CBSSN — SFC: The Gulf Coast Billfish Classic, Day 2, Biloxi, Miss.

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Second Round, Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Toronto

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, First Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis. (Taped)

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Second Round, Thornblade Club, Greenville, S.C. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

5 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at NY Yankees OR Arizona at Detroit (4:30 p.m.)

5:05 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Kansas City at Baltimore

7:40 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Seattle at LA Angels

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Denver at Miami, Game 4

SOCCER (MEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at York United FC

TENNIS

9 a.m.

NBC — ATP: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris

WNBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ION — Phoenix at Dallas

8 p.m.

ION — Chicago at Los Angeles

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Glacier at Billings, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

BASKETBALL

High school: Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series, girls at 5 p.m., boys at 7 p.m., at Gillette (Wyo.) College, KURL (93.3 FM) and www.kurlradio.com