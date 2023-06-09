Local Events
BASKETBALL
High school: Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series, girls at 5 p.m., boys at 7 p.m., at Gillette (Wyo.) College
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Glacier at Billings, 6:35 p.m.
Legion: Billings Royals at Idaho Falls Tournament
Legion: Billings Scarlets at Tulsa, Okla., tournament
RODEO
NRA Culbertson
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
5 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)
6 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The NHRA New England Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.
BOXING
7 p.m.
SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Verona, N.Y.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Duke at Virginia, Super Regional, Game 1
3 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TCU vs. Indiana St., Super Regional, Game 1, Fort Worth, Texas
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: South Carolina at Florida, Super Regional, Game 1
6 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Oral Roberts at Oregon, Super Regional, Game 1
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships: Men’s Day 2, Austin, Texas
FISHING
8 a.m.
CBSSN — SFC: The Gulf Coast Billfish Classic, Day 2, Biloxi, Miss.
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Second Round, Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Toronto
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, First Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis. (Taped)
6:30 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Second Round, Thornblade Club, Greenville, S.C. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at NY Yankees OR Arizona at Detroit (4:30 p.m.)
5:05 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Kansas City at Baltimore
7:40 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Seattle at LA Angels
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Denver at Miami, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at York United FC
TENNIS
9 a.m.
NBC — ATP: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ION — Phoenix at Dallas
8 p.m.
ION — Chicago at Los Angeles
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Glacier at Billings, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com
BASKETBALL
High school: Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star Basketball Series, girls at 5 p.m., boys at 7 p.m., at Gillette (Wyo.) College, KURL (93.3 FM) and www.kurlradio.com